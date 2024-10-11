UAE-based Sarah Brook is on a mission to change lives

Despite being held at knifepoint, suffering a severe brain injury, facing wrongful arrest in Malawi, undergoing a life-threatening surgery, and having seven near-death experiences, nothing has deterred UK expat Sarah Brook from her 16-year mission to change lives. What began as an 18-year-old’s desire to help one child in Malawi has now evolved into The Sparkle Foundation with over 50 staff, supporting 17 communities and 500 children daily.

Sarah has mobilised over 250 global volunteers and spoken at more than 220 events worldwide. She created a leadership programme used in schools across the Middle East and Europe, and developed a corporate partnership with international law firm Clifford Chance, empowering employees to make a lasting impact. Sarah has also inspired children as young as four to take action, creating a movement advocating for effective charity. Her “superpower” is rallying people around a common cause to build a community of dedicated supporters.

A global journey

Growing up, she was an overweight child who was often judged for her looks. A pivotal moment came when she was denied the opportunity to play hockey at a competitive level because of her size. Instead of letting it define her, Sarah developed a mindset to prove others wrong. “No matter my size, I wanted to show that I could still play, and that mentality carried into everything I did,” she says.

Her parents instilled in her the belief that she could always do better and that drive became the foundation of her life’s work.

As an 18-year-old who randomly pointed on the map for a place to visit, she set of on a journey to Malawi in 2008. “From there I twisted my bowel after eating too much local food, and the hospital’s lack of sterile equipment posed a 96 percent risk of HIV transmission,” she recalls.

She fell unconscious and on waking up was told that a lot of patients, especially children, were kept waiting as she got preference just because of her skin colour. And some of those kids had died while waiting. This incident ignited a profound sense of purpose and the urgent need to give back.

After her recovery, Sarah returned to Malawi and was struck by the extreme poverty, lack of education, and limited healthcare in rural communities. Determined to act, she founded The Sparkle Foundation in 2015, channelling her energy into building an organisation that would address these challenges head-on.

In the UK, Sarah approached the government with her dream of creating a unique charity that would do things differently. Although she was initially met with scepticism, she remained undeterred. In 2013, she chanced upon an advert in TV on how Dubai was the city of dreams, and within a week, she relocated to the UAE, working initially as a journalist and thereafter joining a PR agency. Her tax-free salary enabled her to fund projects in Malawi.

As an international NGO registered in the UK, what sets the foundation apart is its holistic approach to education, healthcare, nutrition and community empowerment. Sarah’s approach is sustainable, aiming to help communities thrive independently, while simultaneously improving the well-being of thousands of people across the continent.

Sarah’s unique expertise in philanthropy, fundraising, and corporate responsibility has been built over years of experience, which started in the world of media. With a BSc in Psychology, she kicked off her career as a journalist and moved into communications, development, and PR. Her corporate consulting work — partnering with prestigious organisations such as PwC, Clifford Chance, and the London Stock Exchange — would later help bridge the gap between the corporate world and charitable work.

With over a decade of experience working across both the corporate and non-profit sectors, Sarah emphasises that, “It’s all about the people. Sparkle’s success has relied not on hefty marketing budgets but on word-of-mouth and the dedication of individuals. I’ve learned that people genuinely want to help — they just don’t always know how.”

She is also not averse to the bad reputation that charities often face these days and is working to change that through best practices. “We need to pioneer a new way to do charity, one that focuses on collaboration and transparency.”

The foundation grew with volunteers rallying behind Sarah’s mission. Anabelle Boothe, who came on board as Sarah’s executive assistant, connected the foundation to coach Ben McBride from SK Academy. Ben later travelled to Malawi, starting a football programme for nearly 1,000 children. Through Ben, Patrick Doyle, a parent at the academy, joined as a board member and now runs the UK gala. His wife Erica’s company, Drink Dry, became one of the foundation's largest sponsors.

“From one volunteer (Anabelle), an entire network of supporters — trustees, sponsors, donors — came to us," says Sarah.

Today, Sparkle has transformed the lives of over 20,000 Malawian children, offering them education and opportunities. One child, involved since she was 18 months old, recently earned a scholarship to Horizon International School in Dubai. “We've seen children who couldn’t walk, now walking, and mothers thanking us with tears because their child has hope.”