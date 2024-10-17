These Sudanese sisters are taking over the UAE's fitness circuit

Yasmin and Fatima Salah Hassan Wahbi

In the bustling world of fitness in the UAE, where gyms and wellness centres are abundant, one family-run business is making a distinct mark. BeFit Fitness, founded by Sudanese sisters Yasmin and Fatima Salah Hassan Wahbi, stands out not only for its dedication to empowering women through health and fitness but also for its strong foundation of family values and trust.

A passion project

Yasmin Wahbi, co-founder of BeFit Fitness, has always drawn inspiration from her family, particularly her father. “My mentor is my father, Salah Hassan Wahbi. He instilled in me the values of discipline, hard work, and perseverance,” Yasmin says. These qualities have become the backbone of her entrepreneurial journey. “His advice to always lead by example has been the cornerstone of my approach in inspiring women to prioritise their health.”

Yasmin’s journey began far from the fitness industry. Born and raised in Sudan, she initially pursued a career in IT engineering. After moving to the UAE in 2014, she continued her IT career in the government sector, managing her family’s hospital while raising her three boys. Yet, her growing passion for fitness — initially a hobby — became impossible to ignore. “I’ve always loved trying different sports, and my children have been my constant source of energy and motivation,” she says.

It was in the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem that Yasmin found the opportunity to turn her passion into a business. With the Sharjah government’s support and the country’s unwavering empowerment of women in business, Yasmin opened BeFit Fitness. “The UAE fosters ambition, and it has been key in helping me build my own business,” she reflects. “This country provides opportunities for people with dreams, especially women like myself.”

The family connection

Joining Yasmin in this venture is her sister, Fatima Salah Hassan Wahbi, who serves as the managing partner of BeFit Fitness. Fatima, too, shares a longstanding passion for fitness, having been involved in sports and coaching for nearly a decade. “We built a solid community of clients over the years, and we were sure they would follow us to our gym,” Fatima says.

The sisters’ complementary skills have been a significant factor in the success of their business. While Yasmin’s leadership and entrepreneurial spirit drive BeFit forward, Fatima’s natural ability to coach and motivate people is evident in the gym’s vibrant community. “This career path was an obvious choice for me as I have a natural ability to motivate people to understand and trust my methods,” Fatima adds.

Fatima Salah Hassan Wahbi

For Yasmin and Fatima, working together as sisters has its challenges, but it is built on an unshakable foundation of trust and mutual respect. “My advice to families wanting to start a business together is rooting it in trust and respect,” Yasmin says. “I always joke that the only person who can steal from me and I’d be happy about it is my sister. That level of trust is what makes a business grow.”

Yasmin and Fatima have found a way to complement each other’s strengths. “Each family member has different strengths and weaknesses, so it’s crucial to complement each other rather than compete,” Yasmin advises. “You’re working together, and by understanding and embracing those differences, you can grow and evolve as a team.”

Building a legacy through fitness

The decision to open BeFit Fitness was a pivotal moment for the sisters, who were considering whether to invest in a new property or to start a business. “We chose to open a gym because I saw it as a way to open more doors for us and eventually get the property we wanted through the success of the business,” Yasmin reveals. Business had always been on her mind, particularly in a country like the UAE, where entrepreneurship thrives and women receive tremendous support.

This support system has been essential in BeFit’s success. Yasmin emphasises how the UAE government has played a vital role in her entrepreneurial journey. “I was particularly supported by the Sharjah government,” she says, reflecting on how the country’s policies have empowered women to pursue their business dreams.

For the Wahbi sisters, BeFit Fitness is more than just a business — it’s a family legacy built on the shared values of health, fitness, and empowerment. Their gym has become a community hub where women from diverse backgrounds can come together, improve their fitness score, and, in turn, boost their self-confidence and sense of well-being. “We’ve created a space where women can prioritise their health without feeling judged,” Yasmin explains. “It’s a safe and supportive environment where they can focus on becoming the best versions of themselves.”

Lessons for aspiring family businesses