Sunmarke School achieves global top IB schools ranking

Sunmarke School, part of the Fortes Education group, has secured the 69th position worldwide in the recently published Global Top IB Schools rankings for the academic year 2023-24. Furthermore, within the UAE, Sunmarke ranks as the third-best IB school in terms of average IB Diploma Programme points, cementing its reputation as one of the country’s leading educational institutions.

These rankings, published by IB-Schools.com, celebrate the best-performing schools offering the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme.

The IB Diploma Programme is globally recognised for its rigourous academic curriculum and its emphasis on developing critical thinking, intercultural understanding, and leadership qualities in students. Sunmarke School’s consistently exceptional results reflect its dedication to these principles. The school’s students have demonstrated an impressive level of performance, with their average IB scores placing them among the very best in the UAE.

Nicholas Rickford, Principal of Sunmarke School, expressed immense pride in the students’ accomplishments, “Achieving a top global ranking and being recognised as the third-best IB school in the UAE is a testament to our students’ hard work, our teachers’ unparalleled dedication, and the world-class learning environment we provide at Sunmarke School. These achievements reflect our commitment to equipping students with the skills and mindset to thrive on a global stage.”

Sunmarke School, located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, has, for long, been known for its innovative educational approach and high academic standards. Offering both the British and IB curricula, Sunmarke caters to a diverse student body, preparing them to excel in an interconnected and competitive world. Sunmarke’s curriculum combines academic rigour with personalised support, ensuring that each student reaches their full potential. The school’s emphasis on developing “Character Strengths” and “Positive Education” sets it apart, fostering not only academic success but also emotional resilience, leadership, and social responsibility. In the UAE, where competition among elite international schools is fierce, Sunmarke School’s rise to the top three in the IB rankings is a significant accomplishment. Outperforming established institutions in the UAE, this achievement highlights Sunmarke’s growing reputation as a leading choice for families seeking world-class education in Dubai. Dr Neil Hopkin, FRSA, Director of Education of Fortes Education, underlining the group’s ethos, stated, “Our goal is to provide students with opportunities to excel academically, socially, and emotionally. Sunmarke’s success in the IB rankings reflects the collective effort of our school community, from our visionary leadership to our dedicated teachers and ambitious students.”

As Sunmarke continues to shine on both local and global stages, the school remains dedicated to nurturing a new generation of innovators, leaders, and changemakers.