Success in a Nutshell: Mum-daughter duo tap nut butter segment in Dubai

Lama Abi Mosleh

Dubai-resident Lama Abi Mosleh is health-conscious and has vowed to spread this message through her venture and its products with her mother — Rola Imad — who is also her production supervisor.

Lama Abi Mosleh, the founder and owner of popular brand Nutshell is 38 and holds dual Lebanese-Irish nationality. “I have a BS and MSc in Food Technology and Management, which has been invaluable in developing our unique products. I started Nutshell in Lebanon in 2017 and decided to expand into the UAE starting with the online channel. We're passionate about bringing healthy and delicious nut butters and inspiring healthier living in the UAE market,” said Lama.

Nutshell is a health-conscious food business that specialises in producing delicious, all-natural nut butters without the use of refined sugars, palm oil or artificial additives. The company’s current range includes peanut butter, almond butter, and chocolate spread, each made with the highest quality ingredients.

Sexagenarian Rola Imad, who holds a BA in Education, said: “it was a natural choice to work with Lama. I've always been proud of her drive and ambition specifically in healthy living. Contributing to her business allows me to use my own skills and experience in a new way. Seeing our recipes and our roasting technique specifically, being enjoyed by so many people is just incredible.”

Lama endorses a similar view and said: “It was in 2019 when I decided to bring my mother on board. Her loyalty, belief in my vision along with her dedication and ability to get things done were unmatched. We experiment together with different nut butter and snack recipes alongside our customers and focus groups to develop a food product that is healthy, delicious and needed in the market.”

Lama landed in the UAE in 2021 for the first-time and launched Nutshell E-commerce arm. “It was an exciting time filled with both challenges and opportunities. We succeeded in selling online and can confidently springboard into the physical channel when we find the right partner for distribution,” she said.

Brand name

Lama recalls she was in her parent’s kitchen, putting together the very first peanut butter sample jar when she realised the need to find a name that reflected her core value of providing healthy, nourishing food to her customers. This became an obsession, consuming her thoughts day and night.

During one of her early morning runs in the Lebanese mountains, Lama found herself mumbling words and phrases related to health, nuts, and energy. She was so lost in thought that she did not realise she was talking to herself. After countless ideas had come and gone, a name finally popped into her mind — ‘Nutshell’. The name was perfect — short, simple, and memorable. Her family and friends loved it, and thus, Nutshell was born.

The brand, Nutshell, has transformed unhealthy, commercial, and imported peanut butter into a nutritious and delicious alternative. Nutshell takes pride in promoting the health benefits and culinary uses of peanut butter in a region where nut kinds of butter are not a traditional part of the cuisine but are becoming one due to the increasing demand for plant-based foods.

Nutshell started its journey by selling its products through e-commerce and has gained momentum and attracted the interest of both customers and grocery stores. Nutshell is committed to sustainability and has taken a significant first step by packaging its nut butters in reusable and recyclable glass jars. Nutshell is dedicated to continuously innovating and improving its product, process, and business model to provide the best possible service to its customers and contribute to the growth of the plant-based food industry.

Rola Imad

The innovation

Nutshell was created due to Lama’s personal experience as a runner and her passion for healthy, natural foods. Lama was motivated to create a product that would offer consumers a high-quality alternative to the commercial peanut butter available in the market. She noticed the increasing demand for plant-based foods and saw an opportunity to cater to a growing market while providing a nutritious and delicious option that is locally produced.

Lama was determined to change the misconception that healthy food is bland and unappetising by creating a product that was not only healthy but also enjoyable to consume. She used her background as a food scientist with a BS and MSc to transform an unhealthy product into a nutritious and delicious alternative. “Working with Rola has been an amazing journey. We have a deep understanding and trust in each other, which is crucial in any business. We also have complementary skill sets that make us a strong team. My role allows me to set and focus on Nutshell’s strategy whereas my background in food technology allows me to focus on product research and development and food safety management systems. Rola exhibits a natural talent for culinary appreciation and an innate ability to identify and differentiate complex flavour combinations that are essential for overseeing production. Additionally, we share a deep, intuitive understanding of each other that goes beyond words. This has created a safe space where I can be my authentic self, knowing that I am fully understood and supported,” said Lama.

The food scientist also attributes her success to the UAE. “If a product succeeds in the UAE then it will succeed anywhere in the GCC. The country's diverse and welcoming culture, coupled with its strong focus on entrepreneurship and food security, has provided the environment for us to start and grow. We've also benefited from the UAE's excellent infrastructure and supportive government agencies to expand Nutshell .”