Sowaka Hospitality to honour Late Ratan Tata's legacy with the launch of Bombay House Restaurant in the UAE

The new venture aims to honour the visionary leadership and philanthropic contributions of Late Tata









In a tribute to the esteemed legacy of Ratan Tata, Dubai-based hospitality group Sowaka Hospitality is set to unveil Bombay House, an authentic Indian restaurant brand, adding a new dimension to the UAE's vibrant culinary landscape.

This venture aims to honour the visionary leadership and philanthropic contributions of Late Tata, a revered figure known for his far-reaching impact on both business and society. Naming the restaurant Bombay House is a symbolic gesture, reflecting Tata's instrumental role in shaping the iconic Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group.

Dedicated to preserving India's rich culinary heritage, Bombay House will offer a diverse menu that blends traditional Indian flavours with innovative gastronomic experiences. The restaurant is poised to be a cultural haven, inviting guests to savour the essence of Indian cuisine in a refined, welcoming ambiance.

A key spokesperson from Sowaka Hospitality expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to commemorate Tata through this launch. The restaurant aspires to embody the core values of excellence, integrity, and innovation that define Tata's enduring legacy, aiming to set new benchmarks in Indian dining experiences.

Bombay House has also pledged to allocate five per cent of its profit earnings towards supporting charitable efforts in the UAE. This initiative aims to make a meaningful impact in two key areas - cancer needs and animal shelter homes, reflecting the brand's commitment to giving back to the community.

As excitement builds for the grand opening, food enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike eagerly await how Sowaka Hospitality will blend culinary creativity with this heartfelt tribute.