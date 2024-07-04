E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Spanish fashion house unveils summer deals

Adolfo Dominguez’s deals will run till July 24 in Dubai and July 15 in Jeddah

by

A Staff Reporter
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 11:15 PM

Adolfo Dominguez, the renowned Spanish fashion has announced its summer deals in Dubai until 24th July and Jeddah until 15th of July.

This limited time offer presents an unparalleled opportunity for fashion aficionados to elevate their summer wardrobe with signature pieces crafted with meticulous attention to detail and unparalleled craftsmanship.


Summer is synonymous with effortless style and sophistication and a Adolfo Dominguez piece will prove a welcome addition whether trying to stay cool in Dubai or travelling abroad with effortless ease.

Adolfo Dominguez elevates the wardrobes of both men and women. From breezy linens to chic capsules, the curated selection embodies the essence of laid back, summer style.


Whether it's a leisurely stroll along the palm-lined avenues or an evening soirée under the stars, Adolfo Dominguez's summer deals cater to every occasion with grace and finesse. With a diverse range of garments designed to make a statement, customers can explore the artistry of Adolfo Dominguez while enjoying exceptional savings.

Adolfo Dominguez has two stores in Dubai — Dubai Hills and Mall of the Emirates.

A Staff Reporter


More news from Lifestyle