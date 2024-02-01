From 'host' to 'memory', did you know the origins of these computer-related terms?

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 9:46 PM

Our increasing reliance on digital devices for daily tasks has, as we noted in an earlier column, affected the language. The terminology used to delineate these activities often resembles words we use for regular human interactions.

Instead of saying “sending me a message”, a friend might tell you to “ping me”. A “ping”, short for Packet Internet [or Inter-Network] Groper, serves as a fundamental tool in the realm of computer network administration, denoting the transmission of a message from one computer to another. Mike Muuss, the scientist who wrote the ping code in 1983, was “inspired by the whole principle of echo-location” and coined the term while alluding to the sound of sonar. “Ping” refers to generating a high-pitched noise akin to the impact of a bullet striking a metal surface, analogous to the sonar technique employed in submarine navigation, using sound waves. When a submarine emits a sound signal towards another submarine, the latter responds with a corresponding acoustic signal. Consequently, both computers and submarine sonar systems emit a “ping”, whether in the form of a software programme or a brief burst of sound.

A computer “host”, rather like a human one, serves as the foundational structure for delivering computer-based services. A “server”, in the realm of computers, functions as a machine or software that offers a specific service. It facilitates client devices in connecting to shared resources within a network. It’s worth noting that the term “server” extends beyond the digital world and can also refer to an individual employed to attend to diners at a restaurant. In computing, the clients are the users receiving the service. The “client” in computing is a software program that operates on a personal computer or workstation and depends on a server to carry out specific tasks. An email client, for instance, is a software application facilitating the sending and receiving of emails. In addition, the term “client” can also denote an individual or entity that makes payments in exchange for products or services. Both computer clients and clients as individuals share a common characteristic – they rely on another party to perform specific actions for them.

“Memory” in the context of computers pertains to the internal storage compartments, typically in the form of chips, used for data storage. “Memory”, in the broader human sense, denotes the cognitive ability to preserve and recall information, events, impressions, or the recollection and recognition of past encounters. Both interpretations emphasize memory’s role in storing and retrieving experiences, whether human or digital.

A “directory” serves as a repository for arranging folders and files in a structured order. In the context of computing, a directory acts as an alphabetical catalogue of individuals’ names and addresses within a city, district, organization, or a specific group. Analogously, it resembles a filing cabinet comprising “folders” housing files.

The “clipboard” in desktop publishing serves as a transient repository for text or graphics following the execution of a “cut” or “copy” command. In essence, it functions akin to a compact writing surface with an attached clip designed to secure documents. In the realm of computer applications, the clipboard serves a comparable purpose to the physical clipboard used for fastening papers.

Typically, a “package” refers to a collection of items that have been assembled, enclosed, or boxed together. In the context of computer terminology, the concept of a computer package pertains to a grouping of software programs packed as one. A “firewall” is a security mechanism comprising both hardware and software elements, intended to thwart unauthorized access by malicious individuals, such as computer hackers, to a system, thus safeguarding it from potential harm or corruption. In a broader context, the term “firewall” can be likened to a fire-resistant partition.

In the realm of database management systems, a “key” is a specific field utilized for organizing and arranging data. But the concept of a key in the realm of computers shares similarities with a physical key used to access a door. When you require a particular keyword or password to gain access to a computer system or retrieve specific information, the process of deciphering data through a key resembles the act of unlocking a secured door. I hope this column has deciphered some useful terms for you!