Did you know the origin of these slang words?

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 6:41 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 6:42 PM

All of us use slang, wittingly or unwittingly, though we use formal language more. Conventionally, most of what you’d read in a newspaper is the standard language, whereas a slang is a non-conventional or alternative way to express the same idea. The standard language usually denotes the “correct”, recognised, and controlled mode of expression in a society or linguistic group. Conversely, slang tends to be casual, challenges societal propriety and refuses to adhere to the rigid grammatical and usage standards associated with formal language. Though slang is a deviation from standard language, it frequently mirrors the ever-changing character of language and fulfills various social, cultural, and generational roles. With the passage of time, certain slang terms may achieve broad acceptance and integrate into the standard vocabulary. This occurs when particular slang terms become popular, widely recognised and employed by a larger segment of the population.

Slang changes with time; a slang expression comes into vogue and often passes into obsolescence in a generation or two, while new terms come into existence. Schools are great incubators of slang. A century or so ago, a “fruit” was a lenient teacher, and a “heathen” was an unreasonable teacher. A “blug” was one who is very stylish, “chiselly” meant unpleasant. To “jump” or “bolt” meant to absent oneself from class. An “ice wagon” was a slow student; an equivalent term now would be a “doofus”. A “grind” was someone who studied too much or too hard; today he’d be called a “swot”, “geek” or “nerd”.

Broader society invented slang too. “Flim” meant to cheat; now, we would say “scam”. Though such expressions are passé today, some slang words are here to stay. “Bummer,” which indicates an unpleasant experience, has managed to last several decades. “Cool”, meaning sophisticated, fashionable and up-to-date, which was first cited in 1918, has managed to remain slang for most of the 20th century and into the 21st, even if GenZ prefers “fire”. (“Hot” in the sense of attractive and desirable is of more recent vintage, dating to the 1960s). An eccentric person is “bonkers”, a weak one a “wimp”, an unpleasant one a “jerk”, for decades now. But “groovy” (for “with-it”) dates you, since it is a relic of 1960s and 70s American hippie slang and only people of that vintage still use it.

Slang often originates within subcultures or from groups that are not part of the established power structures. It serves as a tool for these marginalised groups to critique the dominant mainstream culture, assert their unique identity, engage in linguistic innovation, stand out from the norm, form alternative language communities, and reject mainstream conventions. While doing so they may create meanings that may remain inaccessible to those within the mainstream. Slang is often a clever form of linguistic play. It has the power to elicit laughter and surprise by the choice of words, while expressing a sub-culture. The most famous example of this is Cockney rhyming slang, which originated in the East End of London, using phrases that rhymed with the formal words for an idea and then dropping the rhyming part of the phrase. Thus the phrase “apples and pears” is used to mean “stairs”; then “and pears” is dropped, so a Cockney says “I’m going up the apples” when he means “I’m going up the stairs”. Sounds complicated, but it’s hugely clever, and many of its expressions have passed into common language in working-class Britain. Beers are “Britneys” because “beers” rhymes with “Britney Spears”. Get the idea?

You don’t have to be a Londoner to use humorous slang: try “brain burp” for a random thought, or “beer goggles” for the phenomenon of perceiving someone as more attractive while drunk. The lightheartedness of slang vocabulary helps form a sense of community by conveying thoughts impertinently or irreverently. Of course it tends to be intentionally undignified, startling, or amusing, and occasionally both exaggerated and politically incorrect. Take, for instance, using the word “raped” to mean “defeated,” which trivialises the serious crime of sexual assault. Less offensively, “I’m wiped [out]” merely means I’m exhausted. “I’m going to crash” is slang for “going to bed”. Time for me to crash!

wknd@khaleejtimes.com