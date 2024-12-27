Serendipity Arts Festival: A splash of art in Goa

Snapshots from the ninth edition of the Serendipity Arts Festival in Panjim, which celebrated the joys of liberating art from its traditional boundaries and hierarchies
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's iconic Water Lilies at Serendipity Arts Festival 2024 in Goa.
Billed as India’s largest multidisciplinary cultural extravaganza, the Serendipity Arts Festival of Panjim has been an unmissable annual ritual on the Goan artistic calendar since 2016. This writer was in Panjim recently for its ninth iteration.
And while the curtains may have fallen on yet another edition of the fest, the buzz in Goa is only getting started. With Christmas and New Year around the corner, the charming Portuguese-era capital city of Goa is abuzz with activity and anticipation.
The festival’s founder-patron Sunil Kant Munjal could hardly have imagined that what began as a modest initiative to support creative endeavours and unify different disciplines such as visual arts, theatre, music, film, food, and performing arts would blossom into one of the standout events that attracts families, men, women, students, and younger audiences from all corners of India and beyond.
Himanshu Shani's immersive artwork 'Indigo Flower,' which invited visitors to paint the canvas with their feet over indigo paste.
“The name ‘Serendipity’ was borrowed from my wife who used to have a bookstore by that name at the Claridges Hotel in New Delhi. When the hotel shut down for maintenance for three years the bookstore was affected, too. But we kept the name,” Munjal tells Wknd. He is the chairman of Hero Enterprise and one of the most prominent Indian entrepreneurs but he’s also a man deeply passionate about art and culture. The festival offers free entry to most of its events, driven by his commitment to making art accessible to all. “India has such a rich cultural heritage from classical times to the present,” says Munjal. “Unfortunately, it was confined to elite circles. We wanted to change that by not only bringing this knowledge back into the popular conversation but also connecting diverse communities on a common platform.”
The seven-day festival this time was more ambitious and bigger in scale than ever before, with 14 lead curators given the task of conjuring a wide array of events held across different venues in Panjim. Delhi-based artist duo Thukral and Tagra were one of the curators, who conceptualised Multiplay — an interactive and immersive experience that invited visitors to reflect and remake the traditional ways of seeing and understanding art.
Nagalli Hills ground comes alive during an energetic musical performance.
Best known for their pioneering practice that straddles fine arts, new media, gaming, technology and pop culture, Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra’s curation emphasised the role of artists as facilitators and interlocutors, allowing the primary creators to step back for a moment and foster a dynamic relationship between the exhibition space, the ideas and artworks in them and the viewer instead. It seems Thukral and Tagra, affectionately nicknamed T&T by friends, have envisioned a scenario where different characters would be gathered in a room to engage in a creative argument.
Multiplay brought together more than 30 individuals and ideologies from different disciplines, from architects, filmmakers and artists to research collectives, environmentalists and graphic novelists.
As part of Multiplay, Himanshu Shani’s Indigo Flower urged visitors to wander through a canvas on the floor leaving behind a trail of indigo as they silently moved while the Kuwaiti research-based visual artist Ala Younis' Friendship Garden: Playgrounds was yet another creative expression which involved active people participation.
Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra, curators of Multiplay exhibition at Serendipity Arts Festival 2024, Goa
Younis’ work served as a reminder that the playground of the future, whatever form it may take, will be ultimately made by us. A more playful and yet, thought-provoking conceptual art could be found in Indian artist Shailesh BR’s Let's Make a Choice (Swayamvara), in which a machine or Artificial intelligence (AI) sought potential suitors among the thousands of walk-in audiences. The work explored the tensions between traditions, philosophy, and technology through satire. Thukral and Tagra are the founders of the creative lab Pollinator.io whose experimental project, Book Massage, handed out free massages with the condition that you to listen to an audiobook from one of the 10 featured authors, instantly helping turn this space into one of rest, healing, learning and introspection.
Indian artist Shailesh BR's interective work, Let's Make a Choice (Swayamvara).
Outside the old GMC complex in Panjim, which serves as the beating heart of the Serendipity Arts Festival, you could hail a cab and if you were lucky, you could sit in one with billboards that said, Poems on the Move.
This was an artwork in motion. Hop into these cars and you would find six poets as companions, making your trip an adventure to remember.
This was Jafar Panahi’s Taxi Tehran transplanted from the busy bottlenecks of Iran’s capital city to the quaint, but equally crowded streets of Goa. “We had actually given this idea to Serendipity five-six years ago but it did not work out then. We wanted to do something like, ‘Performance in a car’. So, when they approached us to curate the ninth edition we decided to bring that idea back and make it work this time,” shares Sumir Thukral, on a walkthrough with wknd. In the context of Multiplay, both artists drew inspiration from cultural theorist Marshall McLuhan’s famous refrain, “The medium is the message.” Jiten explains, "With Multiplay, we thought of creating an infrastructure or a framework where we could push the limits of art, the way artists make art, and the way the audience perceives it. It’s like a tennis match; everyone is a participant. There is so much hate and discrimination in the world today, we felt compelled to cultivate an environment where we could provide an antidote to these hostilities and instead open up avenues for care, compassion, inclusivity, and innovation. For us, art can give us a lot to reflect on and provoke us to be better human beings.”
The Directorate of Accounts building — a 15th century historic government hub transformed into an arts space especially for the festival — bustled with excitement as audiences crammed in to catch a glimpse of Bhupen in Goa. Curated by the renowned Indian artist Gulammohammed Sheikh, this sprawling exhibition showcased the prolific range and provocative talent of Bhupen Khakhar (1934-2003). It was a rare delight to see so many magnificent Khakhar masterpieces under one roof and what made the effort unprecedented was that the Baroda-based Gulammohammed Sheikh brought his sharp curatorial and scholarly lens to the works (ranging from ceramics, drawings, sculptures, prints and watercolours) of his late friend, offering fresh perspective to an artist who was much misunderstood in his own lifetime.
Visitors at sā Ladakh's 'Memories from the Land' which featured seven textile artists and their reflections on memories, home, belonging and land.
Also striking was the French artist-filmmaker Ange Leccia’s La mer allée avec le soleil/The Sea Goes With the Sun (2016). Supported by the French Institute in India, it was a nod to the 72-year-old Leccia’s Corsican youth, delving into conflicting themes of both beauty and violence.
For contemporary artists, climate change is an issue that is becoming increasingly impossible to ignore and at Serendipity, one could see a growing consciousness around the environment. At the sun-drenched Miramar beach, well-known architect Vinu Daniel’s thoughtful Terra Grove redefined the role of a public space, reminding us that nature and sustainability go hand in hand. Working at the intersection of culture, community and climate, sā Ladakh’s Memories from the Land featured seven artists (Anshu Singh, Monisha Ahmed, Manisha Gera Baswani, and Raki Nikahetiya among them) who recreated the memories of their favourite landscapes.
The India-based sā Ladakh's 'Memories from the Land' featured seven artists
“Land is significant for us as a species; it defines who we are, how we live, what we become. With Memories from the Land we wanted to reflect on how we remember, engage and care for our landscapes. When we started sā Ladakh, we were driven by climate optimism and environmental responsibility. We cannot deny that native ecologies like Ladakh’s are so fragile right now that we have to act before it is too late," says the Colombo-based Raki Nikahetiya, the co-founder of sā Ladakh and one of the artists whose own work in the exhibition was inspired by his childhood memories of Sri Lanka and the Alps in Austria. In 2023, sā Ladakh hosted Asia’s highest altitude contemporary land art biennale at 3600m in the Himalayan region of Ladakh.
Like Ladakh, Goa has been at the centre of the climate change debate in the past few decades due to rapid urbanisation, overpopulation, mass tourism, flooding, and rising temperatures. This tropical paradise has always been a popular destination thanks to its laid-back charm, plenty of sunshine, sandy beaches, pristine churches, and Portuguese-style architecture. Though a tiny state, it has an outsized cultural imprint. But then, Goa also offers hipster appeal, drawing holidaymakers angling for a piece of its burgeoning culinary scene, luxury cruises and vibrant nightlife. Many from India’s artistic community have made Goa their home in recent years. A compelling site-specific video and sound installation with natural environment and living landscape by Radhika Agarwala, a multidisciplinary artist based in Goa, highlighted the environmental challenges facing the region through dystopian imagery, which Agarwala describes as “very much the reality we are living in today.”
The old GMC complex in Panjim, one of the nerve centres of Serendipity Arts Festival 2024 in Goa
The 39-year-old artist, who lives and works in the verdant village of Aldona, explains that her video Frequencies of the Forest integrated cyanotypes, photographs, videos, and drawings to question whether human survival is possible at a time when environmental disaster is no longer a myth. She was happy to see a fair number of works that shed light on the impact of climate change at the Serendipity Arts Festival this time, noting that audience engagement with the topic was also at an all-time high.
“I don’t think art alone can be the solution to climate change. As artists, we are silent messengers but what was beautiful and refreshing for me about Serendipity this year was how technology was used to intersect and talk about ecology. There was a genuine concern, which I’d definitely say was a positive step,” she observes.
The Serendipity Arts Festival was held across multiple venues in Panjim between December 15 and December 22.
ALSO READ: