Romain Gerardin-Fresse named 'Man of the Decade' for contribution to luxury and fashion

Romain Gerardin-Fresse

At the prestigious Fashion Factor ceremony organized with VOGUE Magazine, a leading fashion and luxury industry event in Dubaï, Romain Gerardin-Fresse was awarded the coveted title of ‘Man of the Decade.’ The award recognises his significant contributions to the luxury industry and confirms his place as one of the most influential figures in the sector.

A well-known international lawyer and seasoned strategist, Gerardin-Fresse has succeeded in building an empire at the crossroads of fashion, luxury, and business over the last decade. In addition to his legal advice, he is renowned for navigating between law and creativity, bringing an original dimension to every project he touches.

In his acceptance speech, Gerardin-Fresse said: “Luxury is, above all, about innovation and reinvention. It's a sector that demands rigor, creativity, and constant adaptation to consumer desires.” He declared that this distinction here in Dubai, a city of ambition and daring, is a high point in his career.

His career has been marked by working with major fashion houses, iconic jewelers, and the most prestigious names in the luxury hotel industry. Romain has established himself as a key player in developing global strategies for renowned brands and supporting their growth.

The Fashion Factor, held annually in Dubai, celebrates innovation and excellence in the fashion and luxury sectors. This year's event attracted hundreds of creators, designers, and influencers from around the world to honor the elite of these industries.

Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum and rapper French Montana attended the event in Dubai Media City. Gerardin-Fresse is also a fervent supporter of humanitarian and environmental causes, using his influence to promote a more ethical and responsible industry. The award marks a decisive turning point in his career and underlines Dubai's growing strength as a global epicenter for luxury and fashion. Romain Gerardin-Fresse concluded his exchange with the press on a note of hope for the future: ‘Tomorrow's luxury will be sustainable, inclusive and respectful. And it is our duty, as players in this sector, to shape this vision with boldness and determination.’