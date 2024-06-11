Restaurant Review: The Stables hits all the right notes

Patients can be treated in as little as 20 minutes
If you've lived in Dubai in 2010s, you must know The Stables. It's a go-to place for all things 'weekend night out'.
The British-themed gastropub features a huge range of entertainment, British cuisine, & themed nights. From ladies nights to karaoke, pub quizzes, live music and sports matches, there is something for everyone at this popular spot nestled in Sheikh Zayed Road.
The Stables recently introduced a new menu and we went there to try it out. Here's what we recommend:
Starters
Get warmed up with a selection of light bites or salads, the choice is yours, before you indulge in a filling meal from the main course menu. In starters, we recommend the Crispy Calamari, served with a fennel, apple, celery salad, and Sicilian lemon mayo, and the Triple Cooked Crispy Chicken Wings - marinated in spicy butter milk and then fried to crispy perfection. Up goes your calorie count but worth it on the weekend.
You can also try the Show Time Nachos, a favourite among regular visitors, that comes dressed in pico de Gallo, sour cream, house cheese sauce, coriander, spring onions, pickled jalapenos, and parmesan cheese. Add chili or pulled BBQ chicken for an additional price of Dh30.
In salads, you can choose from the basic house salad or the classic Caesar salad.
Mains
In an extensive menu, it is always safe to go with the tried and tested dishes, and we did. The Stables Mixed Grill is a great option if you're looking to share. It features two marinated lambchops (delicious), 4oz wagyu rump steak, grilled chicken breast, slow cooked beef tomato, grilled flat cap mushroom, and your choice of side and two sauces.
If you're craving desi cuisine, try the Charred grilled Butter Chicken Curry (our personal favourite) - goes best with butter nan and steamed rice, obviously.
The menu also includes a variety of burgers and pizzas.
Desserts
Choose from four sweet dishes - Peruvian Chocolate Brioche Bao, Sticky Toffee Pudding, Fire and Ice, and Dark Chocolate Cake. We're leaving this choice to you, but the Peruvian Chocolate Brioche Bao, stuffed with vanilla cream and finished with toasted pistachio sounds like the best option.
