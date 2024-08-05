Food Review: Best of French cuisine at this Michelin Star restaurant

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 5:56 PM

Nestled within the architectural marvel of One Za’abeel, La Dame de Pic Dubai is a beacon of refined French cuisine, now graced with a coveted Michelin star. This accolade was awarded during the third edition of the Michelin Guide Dubai in July.

Since its debut in February 2024, La Dame de Pic has captivated diners with its display of innovative French cuisine. Overlooking the vibrant Dubai skyline from the world’s longest cantilever, this restaurant offers more than just a meal; it provides an immersive luxury experience that one remembers long after the last bite.

That being said, we visited the coveted restaurant and checked out its offerings.

As you step into La Dame de Pic, you immediately witness an ambiance that is both sophisticated and warm. The restaurant’s design, a reflection of Chef Anne-Sophie Pic’s culinary artistry, features a harmonious blend of feminine elements and abstract forms. The interplay of mirrors and lights creates an intimate atmosphere.

The true highlight, however, is the culinary journey that Chef Anne-Sophie Pic has masterfully crafted. Keep in mind that Anne-Sophie Pic is the world's most Michelin-starred female chef, so you're in for a luxurious treat.

The menu is a unique mix of flavours, each dish a delicate composition of intricate tastes and aromas. In you don't fancy meat, you can check out the vegan and vegetarian menus.

What's unique about these menus is that all menus feature two variations, Harmony and Symphony and we chose the latter to experience a seven-course menu, inclusive of a dessert treat at the end. The Symphony menu is priced at Dh915 per person with an addition charge for beverage pairings. Pricey, we know!

The Symphony journey starts with Heirloom Tomato. This refreshing and innovative take on a classic is perfumed with eucalyptus and lemon verbena ice cream. The taste of tomato is quite dominant here, especially if you've opted for the beverage pairing as the drinks go hand-in-hand with the dishes.

Heirloom Tomato

Next in the starters, we had green beans glazed with carvi honey, pike roe tarama, Oscietra caviar (fancy touch to these local beans) and pickled wild lavender. Kudos to the chef's ability to elevate simple ingredients to extraordinary heights.

The signature les Berlingots ASP with comté (aged for 24 months), green peas, wild rocket, coriander, and pistachio is a revelation of textures and flavours.

les Berlingots ASP