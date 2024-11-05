Address Sky View serves up hot bbq and a cool view

If you’re looking for a BBQ night with all the right vibes, Address Sky View’s got just what the doctor ordered. With views of the Burj Khalifa, this isn’t just any BBQ, it’s an experience.

The starters kicked things off right. The spicy corn tortillas paired with guacamole and that limy, semi-dry tomato mayo were fresh and flavourful. The carrot puree with parsley oil and Greek yogurt was creamy and comforting, while the crispy endive salad, packed with blue cheese, toasted nuts, and a lime vinaigrette, was so refreshing it set the bar high for the rest of the night.

Moving to the main event, the giant grilled meat skewer was an absolute win. It’s loaded with charcoal-grilled beef kebabs, lamb kofta, and marinated chicken, all super tender and packed with flavour. The sides — spicy BBQ corn, Pimento del Padron peppers, and crispy French fries — added that extra flair. Plus, the BBQ sauce, peri-peri dip, and chimichurri made each bite even better.

And let's not forget dessert. The chocolate brownie was rich and fudgy, the mango cheesecake was creamy with a tropical twist, and the seasonal fruits and berries were a light, refreshing end to the meal. With the Burj Khalifa gleaming in the background, this BBQ night is one for the books. It's the perfect blend of good food, good views, and good vibes.