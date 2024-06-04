Proctology advances: A leap forward with medical laser

Dr Sachin Tulpule, general surgeon proctology at Swift day surgery

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 4:29 PM

Proctology has seen significant advancements over the past three decades, transitioning from conventional surgeries to innovative, minimally invasive treatments. This evolution has been driven by the need for more efficient, effective, and patient-friendly procedures.

Dr Sachin Tulpule, general surgeon proctology at Swift day surgery, highlights the remarkable progress in the treatment of common proctological conditions such as hemorrhoids, anal fissures, fistulas, and pilonidal sinus. Traditionally, these conditions required invasive surgeries under general or spinal anesthesia, necessitating a hospital stay of 2-3 days and a recovery period of about a month.

“Now, with the advent of medical lasers, we can treat patients in less than 20 minutes,” says Dr. Sachin. “These procedures are performed on an outpatient basis, allowing patients to be discharged the same day and experience a significantly faster recovery with optimal outcomes.” In discussing the impact of current lifestyle trends on proctological conditions, Dr. Sachin notes, “The highly competitive work environment and social pressures to maintain a perfect life often lead to neglecting one’s health. Poor dietary habits, lack of exercise, and stress contribute to conditions like constipation, which is a major but not the sole cause of many proctological issues.”

Dr. Sachin, has been utilizing medical lasers for the past decade, successfully treating over 5000 patients, emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. “Patients often ignore symptoms like anal bleeding, pain, or lumps, opting for self-medication based on self-diagnosis. This delay in seeking professional help means that by the time they consult a proctologist, their condition is often advanced.”

Swift Day Surgery, equipped with cutting-edge Biolitec lasers, is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art treatments for proctological conditions. The clinic’s approach ensures that patients receive the best possible care with minimal disruption to their daily lives.