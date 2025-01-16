Perimenopause, the secret signal of change

Let’s be frank, most of the time, perimenopause is a word often heard but not fully understood. But what exactly is it, and why does it matter? Think of perimenopause as a signal from the body indicating that changes are occurring beneath the surface, which you should be aware of.

Perimenopause is just like when summer transitions into autumn. The sun still shines, but the air feels different. You notice the leaves starting to turn. Similarly, in your late 30s or 40s, your body begins to shift subtly. Hormones like oestrogen and progesterone start fluctuating. These changes don’t happen overnight; they’re gradual, often sneaking in without much fanfare.

What could be the secret signals your body sends out without your notice? To begin with, your menstrual cycle may go haywire; it can be lighter or heavier, and sometimes you might even miss a month. You might feel an unusual tiredness or mood swings. And don’t miss out on those annoying hot flashes when you doubt the function of your air conditioning unit. This is why being mindful of menopause symptoms is essential. Knowing what’s going on allows you to see the alterations instead of feeling like your body is working against you.

That being said, one thing I want to set straight is that perimenopause is not a problem that needs to be addressed. It’s a process to deal with. Your body isn’t coming apart; it’s changing. With the knowledge and tools, you can thrive in this period with confidence and amusement. Consider it this way: if menopause is the destination, perimenopause is the road trip. Like any road trip, preparation makes all the difference. Understanding what’s happening means you’re not caught off guard by the detours. You can pack the essentials— knowledge, support, or a go-to playlist for those “can’t-sleep” nights.

Likewise, awareness is important because it helps fight the stigma. The more we speak about perimenopause, the more normalised it becomes. It is not something better left untouched but a global experience that every other woman is bound to go through. This reality allows us to speak about it and create a positive rather than a quiet attitude around it.

Gayu Lewis