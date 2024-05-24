UAE: Parents spend up to Dh98,800 during their child’s 1st year

Photos: Supplied

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 6:00 AM

Parents in the UAE spend up to Dh98,800 on various products and equipment during their child’s first year, said a new study.

According to new research commissioned by The Baby Expo and conducted by Censuswide, parents mainly spend on gear such as strollers, car seats, high-chairs, carriers; nursery furniture and décor; clothing and accessories; feeding, nursing and nutrition; maternity products and services; and bath and baby care.

Among the other items are gadgets, post-partum support, toys, education and outdoor fun; health and safety essentials such as first aid, safety gates, baby and toddler proofing accessories etc; and childcare and nurseries.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The UAE’s population is growing and there is an increasing demand for baby products, equipment, and services for newborns. With surveyed parents investing Dh98,880 on average during their child’s first year there is a huge opportunity for new brands to enter the market and satisfy demand,” said Ashleigh Lloyd, co-founder of The Baby Expo.

The UAE residents enjoy one of the highest per capita incomes, ranking the country among the richest nations globally. The UAE was rated among the 10 richest nations with a per capita income of nearly $87,729 last year.

However, Leena Khalil, CEO at Mumzworld.com, said the budget-conscious parents spend between Dh10,000 to Dh15,000 on their child’s first year.

Leena Khalil.

She added that the most popular items parents buy during the first year of their child’s birth are their strollers, cribs, and car seats, as well as their everyday essentials such as diapers, baby clothing, feeding bottles, and skincare products.

“We also see parents purchasing educational toys and books that support early development. We know that not all motherhood journeys are the same. We offer everything to meet these uniquely diverse parenting needs. Various mums prefer different options,” she said.