A research shows that Dubai is among the top cities known for its vibrant late-night food culture
In a vibrant and ever-evolving educational landscape, iCademy Middle East the American Online School (KG-12) offers a strong alternative by providing a high-quality American education at competitive fees, starting from Dh19,373 per school year. Serving students from Kindergarten to Grade 12, iCademy Middle East is dedicated to making top-tier education accessible and affordable for families across the UAE and the Gulf region.
As a KHDA-licensed and NEASC-accredited online school, iCademy Middle East ensures that students receive a globally recognized education that meets the highest standards of academic excellence. The online school model allows students the flexibility to study from the comfort of their homes, with the full support of certified online teachers and support staff who are passionate about fostering student success.
“Our mission is to provide students with an exceptional education experience that is both flexible and accessible,” said Saria Hayek, Head of Admissions at iCademy Middle East. “By offering online learning, we provide families with a unique opportunity to balance education with other life commitments while maintaining the same level of academic rigor found in traditional schooling.”
iCademy Middle East prides itself on creating a strong sense of community, where students can engage in virtual events, extracurricular activities, and collaborative projects that bring them closer together, even in a virtual environment.
With flexible instalment plans and various start dates throughout the year, iCademy Middle East is designed to meet the needs of a diverse student body. “We welcome students from the UAE and the wider Gulf region, offering them a dynamic and supportive educational experience that prepares them for future success”, said Diane Claver, Head of School.
