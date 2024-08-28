E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Offering quality American Education at competitive costs

iCademy Middle East’s fees starting from Dh19,373

by

A Staff Reporter
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 4:32 PM

In a vibrant and ever-evolving educational landscape, iCademy Middle East the American Online School (KG-12) offers a strong alternative by providing a high-quality American education at competitive fees, starting from Dh19,373 per school year. Serving students from Kindergarten to Grade 12, iCademy Middle East is dedicated to making top-tier education accessible and affordable for families across the UAE and the Gulf region.

As a KHDA-licensed and NEASC-accredited online school, iCademy Middle East ensures that students receive a globally recognized education that meets the highest standards of academic excellence. The online school model allows students the flexibility to study from the comfort of their homes, with the full support of certified online teachers and support staff who are passionate about fostering student success.


“Our mission is to provide students with an exceptional education experience that is both flexible and accessible,” said Saria Hayek, Head of Admissions at iCademy Middle East. “By offering online learning, we provide families with a unique opportunity to balance education with other life commitments while maintaining the same level of academic rigor found in traditional schooling.”

iCademy Middle East prides itself on creating a strong sense of community, where students can engage in virtual events, extracurricular activities, and collaborative projects that bring them closer together, even in a virtual environment.

With flexible instalment plans and various start dates throughout the year, iCademy Middle East is designed to meet the needs of a diverse student body. “We welcome students from the UAE and the wider Gulf region, offering them a dynamic and supportive educational experience that prepares them for future success”, said Diane Claver, Head of School.

A Staff Reporter

More news from Lifestyle