Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 11:17 PM

As the Digital SAT enters its second year, students and parents alike are navigating the evolving landscape of standardised testing.

Despite some universities maintaining test-optional policies, many prestigious institutions are reinstating standardized testing requirements for undergraduate admissions. Notably, Stanford has reintroduced the SAT/ACT mandate, joining the ranks of Harvard, Yale, Caltech, MIT, Columbia, Princeton, and the University of Chicago, which have also reinstated these requirements after a pandemic-induced hiatus.

In this context, the importance of thorough and effective SAT preparation cannot be overstated. The SAT remains a critical component in the admissions process, and excelling on this exam can significantly enhance a student's prospects.

Preparing for the SAT involves addressing several key areas. English preparation requires building a robust vocabulary, enhancing reading speed without sacrificing comprehension, and addressing any grammar gaps, such as the nuances between American English and British English. These skills take time to develop, making early and consistent practice essential.

Math preparation for the SAT is equally important but presents a different set of challenges. SAT math differs significantly from academic math. While the concepts tested are generally covered by the end of 10th grade, the SAT focuses on a student's ability to solve problems efficiently under time constraints. High academic achievers may find themselves challenged by the SAT's emphasis on reasoning and problem-solving skills. The SAT tests a range of math topics, including algebra, geometry, and trigonometry, but it does not cover calculus. Therefore, students need to hone their skills in these areas and develop the ability to break down and simplify complex problems quickly.

Effective revision is crucial in mastering both English and math components of the SAT. Utilizing resources such as practice tests, quizzes, and exercises helps reinforce content knowledge and test-taking strategies. A structured environment provides the discipline needed for consistent study, while responsive feedback from experienced instructors can address individual weaknesses and enhance strengths. Regular practice under conditions that mimic the actual exam helps build confidence and improve performance.

Here are the top 5 tips for acing the SAT:

1.Start Early: Begin your preparation well in advance to avoid last-minute cramming and to give yourself ample time to cover all topics thoroughly. Early preparation allows for the gradual building of a broad vocabulary, increased reading speed without sacrificing comprehension, and addressing any grammar gaps. Consistent early practice is crucial, particularly for developing the essential reasoning and problem-solving skills needed for SAT math.

2.Practice Regularly: Consistent practice with SAT-style questions helps you become familiar with the format and types of questions you'll encounter. Regular practice under conditions that mimic the actual exam builds confidence and improves performance. 3.Focus on Weak Areas: Identify your weak spots through diagnostic tests and focus your efforts on improving these areas.Take digitally adaptive diagnostic exams that closely emulate the actual SAT in terms of timing, content, and format. These diagnostics offer a detailed breakdown of performance, including time spent on each question and identifying specific gaps. This allows instructors to tailor their guidance to address individual weaknesses effectively. 4.Develop Test-Taking Strategies: Master strategies for managing your time, making educated guesses, and prioritizing questions to maximize your score. Learning how to quickly summarize excerpts, efficiently manage your time, and systematically eliminate incorrect answers can significantly enhance your test performance. 5.Take Full-Length Practice Tests: Simulate test day conditions with full-length practice tests to build stamina and get used to the exam's timing. These exams help students get accustomed to the test format and provide insights into their strengths and areas for improvement.

Chafic Mekkaoui is Education Consultant and Roy Khoury is Test Prep Instructor at Hale Education Group