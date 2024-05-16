Graduating high school? Here's how you can prepare for the next chapter

Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 5:49 PM

Dear children/graduating high-schoolers, firstly, congratulations on reaching this significant milestone in your academic journey. Finishing high school is a commendable achievement, and now you stand on the threshold of an exciting new chapter: college or university life. As you eagerly await those admission letters to arrive, I understand that this period of anticipation can be both thrilling and nerve-wracking.

All these days you were twiddling your fingers hoping that the exam results will be rosy. Now that you know where you stand, it is time to cross your fingers and wait for the acceptance letter to land. I'm here to offer some guidance on how you can make the most of this waiting period without succumbing to stress.

Understand that waiting for admission letters is a natural part of the process. While it's normal to feel anxious, try to embrace patience and trust in the timing of things. Remember, good things come to those who wait, especially if you have done your part well.

This uncertainty about where life will take you next might make you nervous, but know that it is also a time for you to focus on personal growth that will help you adapt to the changes that will come with you leaving home and relocating. Prepare yourself for the next phase of your life by knowing what it would take for you to be self-reliant, and look forward to the excitement the new phase would bring.

If your anxiety seems to get the better of you, engage in activities that you enjoy and will keep you distracted from the jitters. Pursue a new hobby, volunteer in your community or learn something new. This not only keeps you occupied but also enriches your life experiences. You need not spend this waiting time on tenterhooks.

It is very important to remain positive throughout this period. Your parents may also be equally anxious, but together you must decide not to make it a matter of life and death, which is how it is treated by many. Instead of fixating on the outcome, focus on the journey and the lessons you've learned along the way. Remind yourself that rejection is not a reflection of your worth, but merely a redirection towards something better suited for you.

While it's natural to have preferences regarding your choice of institution, it's essential to keep an open mind and be prepared for various outcomes. Understand that there are multiple paths to success, and each institution offers unique opportunities for growth and learning. Remember, there is space for everyone of us in this world, and there are many ways to making a mark. No one else will take the place that you are assigned in this universe and be steadfast in the belief that you will receive what you deserve.

This is also a good time for you to practise self-care. Many of you might have spent two relentless years trying to notch up your performance and will be in dire need of physical and mental refurbishing. Get enough rest, exercise regularly, and engage in activities that help alleviate stress, such as meditation or yoga, if you like. When in self-doubt, seek support from family members or school counsellors for encouragement. Be open in your communication and spell out your thoughts and feelings. It can provide comfort and perspective during moments of uncertainty. Remember, this waiting period is just a temporary phase in your journey towards higher education. Keep faith in your abilities, trust in the process, and believe that everything will unfold as it should. Regardless of the outcome, know that you are capable, resilient, and destined for greatness. And yes, don’t forget to tell your parents and siblings that you will miss them once you leave home. Show as much love as possible in words and deeds, because once you set out on your individual journey, you may get too busy to tell them how much you love them. Life is such. Make the most of the downtime you now have to strengthen your bond with them.

Wishing you all the best in your college admissions journey. Until next, keep glowing; keep growing.

