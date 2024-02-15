My Dubai Car: 'It is an extension of my identity'

Photos by Shihab

Published: Thu 15 Feb 2024, 7:45 AM

Name: Neil Akash

Ride: Mercedes-Benz A250

Nationality: Indian

Profession: Diamond Jeweller

In Dubai since: 2013

When did you move to Dubai and what do you like most about this city?

I moved to Dubai in 2013 after I got married. The glitz, the glamour, the skyscrapers, the beautiful people and the mix of cultures…what's not to love about this scintillating city! It is also very safe. I feel blessed to be here.

What do you do for work?

We, my family, are the owners of Sky Jewellery. It's a renowned family-owned business of 40 years, with multiple showrooms in the UAE and across the world. Dealing with gold & diamonds on a daily basis adds great amounts of excitement to my life, so much so I don’t see it as work but as an involvement with art and business.

What kind of car-related activities do you enjoy?

I enjoy driving. I was always inclined to it and all things with wheels. This affinity for cars actually helped me obtain my licence earlier than most. Acing the dreaded driving test on the first try was also a proud moment for me. I saw it as the ultimate certification of being a good driver.

The Autodrome in Dubai is a fun place to bring out your inner racer without the fear of fines and it is the perfect place to hang out with friends, especially during those race weekends. Plus, I love car spotting in this city. Here in Dubai, the streets are an endless exhibition of exclusive and exotic cars.

What made you purchase your vehicle?

I always wanted a Benz. When I saw my car, I knew immediately it was meant for me. I love how compact it is, how zippy it is and most importantly, how comfortable is it. It just manages to do many things good. In fact, Mercedes has always been seen as a brand that defines luxury and my car is proof. It is also quite posh. No complaints at all. It’s a 10 out of 10 for me.

What do you like most about your car and what could be improved?

Besides my love for the Mercedes-Benz brand, I love the style, features and drivability of my car. The bright red paint job makes it all the more attractive. It's a real head turner and it brings out the star in me.

What does your car mean to you?

My car means ultimate freedom. It is my pride and joy. It is an extension of my identity. It is my companion on the road and a reason to explore the city and beyond.

If money were no object what car or SUV would you have in your garage? Where would you like to drive it?

My dream would be to own and drive a pink Bentley. Why not become Paris Hilton of Dubai? If given the chance, I’d like to take a road trip in it, visiting every possible country in the world.

