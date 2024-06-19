Moonslice and Mudhouse Studio present candlelight ceramic workshop in Dubai

Looking at Eid Al Adha inspiration ideas for places to visit, we have you covered
Moonslice, Dubai’s renowned gourmet pizzeria, is teaming up with Mudhouse Studio for a one-of-a-kind candlelight ceramic workshop at Mudhouse Studio, Al Quoz. Priced at Dh250, including workshop and pizza, this unique event combines creativity and relaxation with the delectable flavours of Moonslice’s celebrated pizzas.
The three-hour workshop on June 27, from 6pm to 9pm, begins with a mingling session to spark creativity and foster connections among participants. Guests can share ideas and enjoy a slice of pizza, setting the stage for an evening of artistic exploration and delicious indulgence.
The highlight of the night is the hands-on ceramic class led by skilled potters from Mudhouse Studio Dubai. Participants will learn the wheel throwing technique, a fundamental pottery method that involves shaping clay on a spinning wheel. This interactive session offers a meditative experience, engaging both taste and touch in a uniquely sensory way.
Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a variety of Moonslice’s gourmet pizzas, including favourites like the Local Honey with ricotta cheese and grated walnuts, the succulent Short Rib smothered in BBQ sauce and grana padano, and the timeless MS Secret topped with mozzarella, fior di latte, and truffle.
The candlelight ambiance will enhance the serene and reflective atmosphere of the workshop, encouraging guests to tap into their creativity and mindfulness. Whether you're an experienced potter or a curious beginner, this workshop promises a fulfilling and sensory-rich experience.
ALSO READ:
Looking at Eid Al Adha inspiration ideas for places to visit, we have you covered
Introduces the breakthrough minimally invasive procedure, offering significant benefits over traditional methods
Indulge in world-class treatments, from traditional massages to innovative wellness rituals, all designed to pamper your body, calm your mind, and soothe your soul
DJ Jack Sleiman talks about his passion, trends in the industry, and more
With big plans for the future, Shilpa Mahtani has a healthy relationship with money balancing respect with independence
Check out these cool deals for a fun time with the family
Brightly Labs specialises in wellbeing and anti-ageing products
Research finds that company culture is just as important as fair salary to the UAE’s Gen-Z