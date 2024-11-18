Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alleno on creating a winning sauce

How can a sauce transform your dish? If you are in chef Yannick Alleno’s kitchen, the answer is: completely. The 15-time Michelin-starred chef has a signature way of creating these accoutrements that’s often compared to the finesse of a perfumer – using an extraction process to ground and embolden the flavours on the plate. “My process involves cold extraction and precise temperature cooking to capture the essence of ingredients without compromising their flavour or nutritional value. This patented method marks a significant advancement in both gastronomy and health, and its applications extend to the world of sports, as it allows athletes to receive essential nutrients without overloading their digestive systems,” he tells City Times in an interview.

Alleno says he knew he was destined to cook from a young age. Born in Puteaux, just outside Paris, he spent is early years in the kitchens of family-run bistros. By age 15, he was ready for a more active role in creation. “My mentors instilled in me the values of hard work and perseverance, which have been foundational to my journey,” he says.

His first official job was at Le Royal Monceau in Paris under Gabriel Biscay before a stint at Sofitel Porte de Sèvres under Roland Durand, followed by Martial Enguehard. By 1999, he had won his first Michelin star. He is also credited with laying the foundation for Modern Cuisine.

This year, his restaurant, Stay at Dubai's One&Only The Palm Hotel, retained its two Michelin stars at the 2024 Michelin Guide Dubai ceremony.

The chef, who was in Dubai for an event earlier this month, spoke to us about how his cooking style has evolved over the years, common mistakes chefs make, and what he wishes he could tell his younger self.

You have many Michelin stars, but if you could go back in time, what would you tell your younger self about these awards?

In my younger years, the desire to prove oneself to others and to oneself can be overwhelming. While Michelin stars are undoubtedly significant, serving as a testament to my team's dedication and excellence, it is crucial to cultivate the ability to detach from external validation. Ultimately, we must remember that our passion for cooking and our commitment to our guests should drive our efforts, rather than the pursuit of accolades.

How has your cooking style evolved over the years?

I truly embraced my identity as a chef at the age of 40, a pivotal time when I began to cultivate and assert a style that is distinctly my own.

What’s a common mistake chefs tend to make in a kitchen?

A frequent misstep among chefs is the tendency to rush through the cooking process and overlook essential steps. It is vital to take the time to master the fundamentals, as a solid foundation will enable one to express creativity and culinary artistry more effectively later on.

How important is creativity in the kitchen? How often do you experiment?

Creativity is vital to my approach. While tradition often serves as inspiration—stemming from experiences and tastes—it's essential to find innovative ways to convey that narrative, adding a personal touch and unique vision to each dish.