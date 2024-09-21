UAE: Why shoplifters steal and how therapy can help them stop

The rise of 'slow quitting', 'wage theft' and more
Individuals going through depression may shoplift to "escape their emotional numbness," according to a clinical psychologist. However, the sense of achievement provided by this "coping mechanism" is short-lived, often immediately followed by guilt and other negative emotions.
Shoplifting, often perceived as a simple act of theft, is increasingly being understood as a complex behaviour driven by psychological factors.
"Stress, anxiety, and depression can drive individuals to steal as a form of temporary relief, with the act triggering a dopamine surge in the brain, providing a brief sense of achievement," said Dr Siji Raveendran, a Clinical Psychologist, Clinical Hypnotherapist, and NLP Trainer at AIITECH Education Training Centre in Dubai.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Around one-third of shoplifters suffer from depression; emotional and mental health issues and impulse control disorders, such as kleptomania, often lay at the heart of shoplifting, according to the National Association for Shoplifting Prevention.
Dr Siji said: "Those struggling with depression may shoplift to momentarily escape emotional numbness, whereas kleptomania involves a compulsive urge tied to impulse-control disorders. In both cases, shoplifting serves as an emotional coping mechanism, but is often followed by guilt, worsening the underlying condition."
However, shoplifting and kleptomania are not to be confused. The latter is a recognised mental health disorder that involves an uncontrollable urge to steal. Dr Siji added: "Kleptomania differs from typical shoplifting as it’s driven by uncontrollable impulses, rather than practical needs or desires."
Individuals suffering from kleptomania often do not want or need the items they steal. Instead, the act of stealing itself becomes a coping mechanism for emotional distress, often providing temporary relief.
The role of the brain’s reward system and impulsivity also offer important insights into shoplifting behaviours. "Factors such as impulsivity, emotional trauma, and mood disorders like depression and anxiety are common among shoplifters. The prefrontal cortex, which regulates inhibitory control and decision-making, may be underdeveloped or less active in individuals prone to these behaviours," according to Dr Alexandre Machado, clinical neuropsychologist at Medcare Camali Clinic.
He added: "Kleptomania is characterised by an uncontrollable urge to steal, often for reasons that do not involve material need, reflecting dysfunctions in the brain's reward circuits and impulse control, as demonstrated by research."
Treating individuals who struggle with shoplifting behaviours require addressing the psychological and neurological triggers that drove their actions. Both Dr Siji and Dr Alexandre agreed that therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) could be effective in helping individuals break the cycle of impulsive behaviour.
Dr Alexandre said: "Therapy plays a crucial role in identifying and treating the underlying causes of shoplifting behavior. Neuropsychology can also provide insights into how areas of the brain that regulate impulsivity and decision-making may be related to emotional interactions, allowing for more targeted treatment."
Dr Siji stated that therapies such as CBT, ACT, and NLP (neuro-linguistic programming): "For those suffering from psychological conditions like depression or kleptomania, therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and NLP can help break the cycle of impulsive behavior by addressing emotional triggers and improving self-regulation."
In some cases, medications like SSRIs (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors) or naltrexone may also be used to manage impulse-control issues by regulating serotonin levels or reducing the cravings associated with the urge to steal, he added.
Preventing shoplifting requires more than just punitive measures, thus making it essential to understand the psychological and emotional drivers behind this behaviour. Dr Siji noted that prevention programs should incorporate psychological assessments, emotional intelligence training, and mindfulness techniques to enhance coping skills. Additionally, Dr Alexandre emphasised the importance of addressing environmental and social factors, such as economic stress.
He also pointed out that from an ethical standpoint, it was essential to provide treatment, not just punishment, to individuals whose shoplifting behaviors were rooted in mental health conditions. He stressed, "It is essential that mental health professionals and the judicial system work together to ensure that individuals receive appropriate care based on their mental health needs."
ALSO READ:
The rise of 'slow quitting', 'wage theft' and more
They find Dubai to be a business-friendly destination
She talks about the doors of opportunities money opened up for her in the country
A deep dive into the question that keeps resurfacing, 'Do you love me?'
As the internet's favourite couple prepares for their first child, they open up about parenthood, redefining their roles as partners in the public eye, 'mommy makeovers' and more...
Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana launch new campaign
With over 150,000 followers on Instagram, the young chef has also partnered with a government entity
'Ultimately, the goal is to sell the business, which we are currently in the process of doing,' says Emirati entrepreneur Tahany Taher