Thu, Oct 10, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 7, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

UAE: New mental health podcast to 'tear away silence' on stigma, wellness in workplace

The episodes will be will be filmed live, with the shooting starting later this month

  • Web Desk
  • Updated: Thu 10 Oct 2024, 8:12 AM

Top Stories

Video: Dubai Metro's Blue Line stations to feature new oval-shaped design that arches over tracks

UAE's cyber authority warns Samsung users of 28 'high-risk' vulnerabilities

UAE: New Etihad Rail passenger train station in Fujairah revealed

A new mental health podcast will be coming up in the UAE soon, creating a unique advocacy platform committed to tackling the stigma of mental health and promoting wellbeing in the country.

'The mentl space' comes as a collaboration between advocacy platform ‘mentl’ — a UAE-based advocacy platform that blends digital content and research with live experiences and events — and Viatris Middle East, which is a part of the global healthcare company Viatris.


Recommended For You

India: Ratan Tata, industry legend and national icon, dies at 86

Ratan Tata passes away: Indian PM Modi leads tributes after country 'loses giant'

'If we go back, we will be separated': Sharjah family desperate for support to regularise visa status

Dubai students' passports stolen in Athens; team still bags silver in robotics contest

UAE: Driver sued for Dh600,000 after crashing into motorcyclist

 

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, the two organisations have collaborated to spread awareness on the issue that many across the globe face in today's world.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The collaboration, themed 'Tear away the silence', includes episodes of the podcast filmed with notable experts and advocates. These will focus on the different spheres that these mental wellness issues take place in as well as the different types of problems that individuals face. These are:

  • Decoding depression and anxiety
  • Nutrition, activity, and mental health
  • Men’s and women’s mental health
  • Mental health and wellbeing in the workplace

The episodes will be will be filmed live, with the shooting starting later this month. These will be available to listen to on platforms like Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story