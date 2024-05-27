UAE needs over 1,700 psychiatrists as demand for mental health services grows

Photo used for illustrative purpose

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 3:29 PM

The UAE needs 1,759 psychiatrists and 3,381 additional psychiatric beds to meet the growing demand for mental health services as the population in the country is expected to reach nearly 11 million by 2030, according to a new study released on Monday.

The young demographic profile of the UAE, coupled with societal changes and advancements, increases the risk of mental health conditions, especially among individuals aged 20-39. The UAE will also see an increase in people aged over 60, who often require mental healthcare, according to Knight Frank’s Mental Health Report for the Middle East and Africa region.

The UAE has 0.3 psychiatrists for a 100,000 population and 14,000 psychiatric beds for a similar number of people.

The Knight Frank study mainly covered the two main countries of the Middle East — Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Despite the demand for mental health services, Knight Frank added that there is a lack of inpatient facilities to meet the needs arising from outpatient facilities.

“In the UAE, there is only one dedicated mental health facility serving the entire population, while in Saudi Arabia, there are limited psychiatric clinics and inpatient facilities, primarily catering to Saudi nationals,” it said.

Shehzad Jamal, partner, strategy and consultancy for MEA at Knight Frank said the UAE introduced mental health services in 1980, and today, mental health is a key performance indicator in the National Agenda.