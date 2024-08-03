Silent struggle: Why some UAE teenagers have non-suicidal self-harm tendencies

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

A teenage girl made superficial cuts on her wrist with a sharp blade whenever she found herself under pressure and stressed from family and friends. The 15-year-old engaged in this behaviour for a year as a way to control her feelings and to cope with her depression, a Dubai-based clinical psychologist shared with Khaleej Times.

Athira PR, clinical psychologist at Canadian Specialist Hospital Dubai, said the patient underwent behaviour therapy for emotional regulation and to improve distress tolerance. “After several months, the patient showed a significant reduction in self-injury behaviours. She learned alternative coping strategies and improved her emotional regulation skills. The family reported improved communication and support for the patient,” she added.

The case of the teenager, Athira explained, is called “non-suicidal self-harm (NSSH), also known as non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), which is a deliberate, self-inflicted harm to one's body without the intention of ending one's life.”

“This behaviour is typically a way for individuals to cope with emotional pain, intense anger, or frustration. Common forms of self-harm include cutting, burning, scratching, or hitting oneself,” Athira added.

“Self harm behaviours often begin in early adolescence – between ages 12 and 14, and can peak during the mid to late teenage years. The prevalence of self-harm remains relatively high in young adulthood as individuals navigate significant life transitions, such as leaving home, starting college or work, and developing new relationships. Young adults may continue to struggle with mental health issues that began in adolescence, contributing to ongoing self-harm behaviours,” she continued.

Subjective and can't be generalised

Dr Sobia Nasim, consultant in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Medcare Camali Clinic, further explained: “Individuals may experience overwhelming emotions, but it's important to note that this experience is very subjective and can't be generalised.”

“Many people describe feelings of self-loathing and helplessness before engaging in self-harm. While they may experience momentary emotional relief during the act, this is often followed by negative feelings of depression and guilt. Over time, self-harming behaviours can have a detrimental effect on mental health,” she added.

Dr Nasim also provided a global study on self-harm. She noted:

About 17 per cent of all individuals will self-harm during their lifetime.

The average age of the first incident of self-harm is 13.

45 per cent of individuals use cutting as their method of self-injury.

Approximately 50 per cent of individuals seek help for their self-harm, but only from friends instead of professionals.

“Self-harm rates are increasing. According to emergency room trends, there has been a 50 per cent increase in reported self-injury among young females over the past 15 years,” Dr Nasim added.

Imitation and self-harm

Dr Michel Daher, consultant psychiatrist at Aman Lil Afia Clinic, said: “Imitation can significantly influence the initiation of NSSI. Adolescents may adopt self-harming behaviours to cope with distress or to seek acceptance within their peer groups."

Dr Daher strongly advised: "Deciding whether or not to report self-harm behaviour largely depends on the specific situation and circumstances involved. Generally, if the individual engaging in self-harm is a minor, it is advisable to report the behaviour to a responsible adult, such as a parent or school counsellor. If the self-harm appears severe and potentially life-threatening, it should be reported immediately to ensure the individual's safety.

“Additionally, the portrayal of self-harm in media is crucial. It's important that media representations of self-harm are handled responsibly, avoiding glorification, as this could unintentionally encourage imitation among vulnerable viewers,” he added.

How to stop self-harming?

Doctors said acknowledgement is the first step of treatment. This means, “once the intention to stop self-harm is made, the next step is to seek help from a mental health professional. It's important to get a comprehensive assessment from a psychiatrist as this will help rule out any underlying mental health disorders and a treatment plan can be made.”

