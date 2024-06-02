Mental health services in UAE: Residents seek ‘preventive care’

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes.

Demand for mental health services in the UAE is growing as residents are becoming more aware to seek assistance for anxiety, depression and stress.

"There is also a growing interest in preventive care, with more people going to therapy and counselling to maintain their overall well-being,” said Dr Adnan Ahmadiazad, specialist psychiatrist at Thumbay University Hospital.

Dr Adnan Ahmadiazad. Photo: Supplied

He noted that “more people are becoming aware of and accepting mental health issues, leading to a higher demand for mental health services. Many individuals are seeking professional help for anxiety, depression, and stress."

Societal changes

A new study released by Knight Frank revealed that the UAE needs 1,759 psychiatrists and 3,381 additional psychiatric beds to meet the growing demand for mental health services as the country's population is expected to reach nearly 11 million by 2030.

According to the study, the young demographic profile of the UAE coupled with societal changes and advancements, increases the risk of mental health conditions, especially among individuals aged 20-39. The UAE will also see an increase in the number of people over 60, who often require mental health care.

Anamika Vajpeyi, clinical psychologist and Academic Program Chair for the Bachelor’s in Social Work Program at the Higher Colleges of Technology, UAE, said the demand for mental health services in the UAE is escalating, particularly among the youth, driven by rising awareness and decreasing stigma.

Anamika Vajpeyi. Photo: Supplied

“The country faces a stark disparity between the needs of its people and the services available. Recent studies indicate that a staggering 57.2 per cent of the UAE's population has suffered from at least one mental disorder, with women disproportionately affected. Disorders such as anxiety and depression are alarmingly prevalent, and while over 80 per cent of affected individuals seek help, resources remain painfully inadequate,” Vajpeyi said.