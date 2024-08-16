Mental health in UAE: High costs, stigma force young adults to turn to self-help books for support

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The high cost of therapy and lingering stigma around mental health are the reasons many are choosing to seek solace in self-help books and depend on unreliable internet sources instead of undergoing traditional professional therapy.

Nafsi Health, a certified online therapy platform, conducted a recent survey which revealed that stigma remains the most significant barrier to therapy. Nearly 9 out of 10, or 87 per cent of the respondents cited fear of judgement from family and society as the main reason they avoid therapy.

"Self-help books have become a popular option for young people who are hesitant to seek professional help," Tayeb Hassan, co-founder and CEO of Nafsi Health, told Khaleej Times. "There's a strong desire among this demographic to handle their issues independently, without the perceived vulnerability that comes with seeking therapy,” he added.

Prohibitive cost

While stigma plays a crucial role, the cost of therapy is another significant factor deterring young adults from seeking professional help. In the UAE, where mental health services are still developing, therapy can be prohibitively expensive for many.

"Therapy can be costly, especially for young adults who are often still establishing their careers," explained Hassan, adding: "Self-help books offer a more affordable alternative, allowing them to explore mental health solutions without breaking the bank."

However, the limitations of self-help books are evident. "Self-help books can only take you so far. They provide general advice, but they lack the personalised guidance that a trained therapist can offer. Without professional support, individuals might miss out on the deeper understanding and coping strategies needed for their specific situation,” Hassan explained.

Misconceptions about therapy

Another factor contributing to the popularity of self-help books is the misconception surrounding therapy. Many young adults perceive therapy as a last resort, something to be sought only when their problems become unmanageable.

"There's a fear among young adults that seeking therapy means something is wrong with them," Hassan said. "This misconception is prevalent in the Middle East, where mental health issues are often stigmatised. People worry that admitting they need help will lead to judgment or exclusion."

The fear of being prescribed medication further complicates the decision to seek therapy. Horror stories about overmedication and misdiagnosis circulate widely, contributing to the reluctance to consult a therapist. Instead, young adults turn to self-help books, which allow them to explore their mental health concerns without the perceived risks associated with therapy, Hassan explained.

Growing recognition of mental health

Despite these challenges, there is a growing recognition of the importance of mental health care in the UAE. Platforms like Nafsi are working to change the narrative by offering affordable and accessible online therapy services. These services provide a more discreet option for those who may be hesitant to seek help in person.

"We're trying to bridge the gap between the need for mental health support and the barriers that prevent people from seeking it," Hassan added. "Our goal is to make therapy more accessible and reduce the stigma associated with it."

Nafsi’s approach to therapy aligns with the broader trend of integrating technology into mental health care. By offering online therapy sessions, Nafsi provides a convenient and affordable alternative to traditional face-to-face therapy. This model is particularly appealing to young adults who are already accustomed to using technology for communication and self-improvement.

The debate between self-help books and therapy is not one-size-fits-all. Abdullah Tekreeti, a 20-year-old UAE resident, expresses his preference for therapy despite its cost. "I've tried reading self-help books, but they often feel too generic," he said. "Therapy offers a level of depth and personalization that books simply can't provide."