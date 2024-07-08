Meet UAE's first TikTok 'Change Maker' using social media to destigmatise mental health

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 3:07 PM

Social media creators worldwide are creating an impact both on and beyond the digital platforms. Beyond viral trends and cat videos, digital platforms have also become a potent arena for driving social good, championing noble causes and mobilising communities, giving way to a new age of activism.

Social movements that once heavily depended on offline activities can now rely on trending hashtags, photo-sharing and online communities. Every day, we get to witness this through videos from heartwarming heroes who offer judgement-free advice and modern educators who combine creativity and authenticity in their teaching, championing knowledge in an engaging and entertaining manner.

#TikTok For Change

Further harnessing social media’s power to create impact, popular social media platform TikTok recently launched a one-of-a-kind Change Makers Programme, empowering creators to use #TikTokforGood.

This global social impact creator programme highlights creators and non-profits who drive meaningful change in their communities using TikTok.

To officially launch this programme, TikTok unveiled their inaugural global list of Change Makers, featuring 50 purpose-driven creators from around the world, including UAE’s first Change Maker to kickstart the initiative in the country, Dr Jana Bou Reslan.

Dr Jana, who’s an experienced university lecturer in Educational Psychology hailing from Lebanon, has dedicated her social media presence to raising awareness about mental health challenges and offering solutions to people in the UAE.

Through her TikTok account, she creates content that combats stigma and stereotypes surrounding mental health, including starting conversations on sensitive topics such as high-functioning anxiety, parenting, trauma, and setting healthy boundaries.

"Good mental health is of utmost importance for thriving communities, influencing everything from education to workplace productivity. Social media has been playing a vital role in reaching out to different audiences and promoting positive and relatable topics within our community,” says Dr Jana (@drjanaboureslan on TikTok), with a following of almost 200k on the platform.

“Through initiatives like the Change Makers programme and my advocacy on TikTok, I want to highlight the importance of mental health in the GCC, the Arab World, and beyond," she adds.

Selection into the programme

Over the course of six months, the platform will support creators such as Dr Jana, by helping them build engaged communities, reach new audiences, and unlock offline opportunities. Through dedicated tools and donations to non-profit organisations supporting their cause, the creators will be empowered to amplify their impact.

"TikTok has always valued small acts of kindness and their community impact by supporting content creators in giving back to their communities. This is a great way to empower more creators to follow suit and think about purpose-driven content."

The selection process to become a TikTok Change Maker involved qualitative assessments by the platform, where the platform gathered insights on the type of content created by Dr Jana and how it helps her community. "Based on my role in the TikTok community, I focus on making a positive impact on well-being in the UAE," she adds.

"My content encourages followers to share personal stories and promotes empathy and understanding on sensitive topics such as confidence, assertiveness, well-being tips, high-functioning anxiety, parenting, communication, and love languages," says Dr Jana, who from an early age was captivated by the diverse ways people learned and interacted, spending hours observing students in her school.

Her curiosity led her to devour books on psychology and human development, eventually becoming a university lecturer and authoritative voice on the subject at hand.

Social media for social good—and bad

In today's digital age, Dr Jana has embraced platforms like TikTok to further her advocacy of the mental health crisis prevalent across the globe.

She recognises the power of social media in spreading awareness and promoting mental health. “The urgency post-Covid-19 has exacerbated mental health issues, making immediate action imperative to support societal resilience. Through TikTok, I have been able to promote the importance of mental health and share tips with my community, to see real-time engagement and impact."

However, the rise of social media has also brought challenges, particularly the spread of misinformation about psychology.

"From my perspective and background, I can say that misinformation on social media regarding mental health poses a significant threat, as it can lead to misdiagnosis, stigma, and unsafe advice," shares Dr Jana, a certified coach with a Ph.D. in educational psychology, emphasising her primary motivation for starting to create content on social media.

Dangers of self-diagnosis and 'oversimplifying' context

Highlighting the dangers of self-diagnosis on social media, Dr Jana advises audiences to verify the credentials of individuals sharing mental health information and cross-reference with trusted sources like academic journals and official health websites. “It's also crucial to consult with a licensed mental health professional for accurate diagnosis and advice.”