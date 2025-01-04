How to get rid of things you don't need; UAE doctors explain how clutter affects mental health

What better way to start the new year than decluttering? Experts say it isn't just a trend or a seasonal chore—it's a transformative practice with profound mental health benefits.

While many people associate tidying up with creating space for physical belongings, Dubai-based experts note “decluttering plays a crucial role in enhancing mental clarity, reducing stress, and fostering emotional well-being.”

Rebecca McGuane, head of corporate wellbeing at Lockton, explained that clutter often contributes to mental overload, particularly in our modern, fast-paced lives. "Physical clutter creates a sense of visual noise that competes for our attention and can overwhelm our senses," she shared, adding: "This leads to mental fatigue and a decrease in focus."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

McGuane elaborated on the emotional weight clutter can carry: "A disorganised environment can also evoke feelings of guilt or frustration, as it constantly reminds us of unfinished tasks, further impacting our emotional well-being." This constant reminder can lead to increased anxiety, making it difficult for individuals to fully relax, especially after a long workday.

Dr Riadh Khudhier, consultant psychiatrist at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah, told Khaleej Times: "Cluttering is common and less severe than hoarding".

He pointed out that hoarding disorder, which affects around 2-6 per cent of the population, stems from an inability to discard possessions and can lead to unsafe living conditions and significant emotional distress. While hoarding is a mental health disorder, cluttering behaviour is often a sign of emotional or situational factors, such as stress or indecision.

"It is often characterised by low insight—others are more aware of the clutter than the person living with it," Dr Khudhier explained.

Dr Riadh Khudhier, consultant psychiatrist at NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah

Emotional attachment

For many, clutter accumulates due to emotional attachment to objects, memories, or an overestimation of how useful something might be in the future. People may find it challenging to part with old items for fear of losing sentimental value or out of anxiety about being wasteful.

McGuane attributed this attachment to emotional comfort, noting: "Material possessions often serve as a psychological comfort, filling emotional voids or coping with anxiety."

For those dealing with emotional or psychological challenges, clutter might offer a false sense of control. The emotional weight of clutter may sometimes feel overwhelming, but McGuane emphasised that decluttering offers a way to combat this sense of overwhelm.

"Decluttering creates a sense of order, which reduces decision fatigue by eliminating distractions," she explained. "When you know where things are, you save time and mental energy."

Take small steps

McGuane suggested even small steps—like tidying up a workspace or clearing a desk before starting work—can lead to immediate improvements in focus and productivity.