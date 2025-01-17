How the university application process impacts mental health

The group of cheerful students sitting in a lecture hall before lesson. The education, university, lecture, people, institute, college, studying, friendship and communication concept

The university admissions process is a significant life event marked by extreme uncertainty. It centres around teens’ educational and social future that they can’t yet control.

Have I done enough to be accepted?

Which country will I be living in?

What will happen to my peer group?

The lack of certainty is something not many students have faced before.

Caleb Questel, a social and emotional counsellor at The British International School Abu Dhabi, explained how the process can be mentally exhausting and can manifest as increased stress, anxiety, and low self-esteem.

When deadlines for applications and exam results loom, it can lead to what Questel calls “bite points” — a time when stress peaks as students juggle multiple tasks with limited time, creating a sense of emotional and mental overload marked by overwhelming feelings of anxiety, doubt, and frustration, resulting in burnout and low mood.

“All of these experiences and feelings are additionally compounded by fear of rejection, comparison to peers, and unrealistic expectations,” he explained. Signs of burnout in students include excessive studying without productivity or, conversely, a complete disregard for their academic responsibilities. Lack of routine and a loss of interest in typical activities like socialising, extracurriculars, or maintaining stable eating and sleeping habits are signs that a student may be struggling, even if they appear outwardly fine. Procrastination becomes a significant issue, particularly when students are emotionally or cognitively overwhelmed, hindering their ability or desire to focus.

In the words of Gen-Z students themselves, many turn to unhealthy coping mechanisms such as “doomscrolling” — excessive social media use — or “bed-rotting” — procrastination through retreating into non-productive activities — as a form of escapism from stress.

In his role, Questel takes a strength-based approach — one which includes the idea of encouraging “shared care” or “collective responsibility”.

Rachel Batty

“I encourage students to seek out peers or adults they have a trusting relationship with to remove feelings of isolation and subsequent negative self-talk that pervades individuals’ minds during periods of challenge. It’s a reminder that, ‘You are not alone.’”

Reflection via journalling can also help challenge cognitive distortions, which are exaggerated or irrational thinking patterns prevalent during times of distress.

“During difficult times, we forget the challenges we have overcome and our strengths and how we are valued as people. Taking the time to reflect on one’s own capacity to overcome difficulty and their inherent self-worth can strengthen present resolve,” he said. “With young people, it is ideal that this is done with them, as their undeveloped emotional reasoning can make this difficult to achieve alone.”

Rachel Batty, an academic counsellor at the same school, notes that the intense application process itself exacerbates this uncertainty. Finding time to fill in multiple applications, preparing essays or a CV, getting recommendation letters — all while studying for final exams and maintaining the extracurriculars required to boost the submission — is difficult. Balancing the rigorous requirements alongside academic commitments makes for an overwhelming final few terms of high school.

From the academic perspective, according to Batty, many of these challenges can be mitigated if students start to think about their post-secondary goals in Years 10/11 (Grade 9/10). Academic counsellors are available in many schools to help students understand the courses they should be taking, the grades they need to get, and how to build up a portfolio of extracurricular activities in order to set them on track to university acceptance.