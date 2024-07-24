Flexible hours, remote work: New Dubai initiative to push firms to prevent employee burnout

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Dubai-based accountant Risa Marie (name changed upon request) has not taken a single day off in the last three years of her work despite being ill several times, due to fear of salary cuts. The 40-year-old Filipina works sometimes up to 10 hours a day in a company based in Garhoud.

Last month, she attended a free online mental health session and understood that she had several signs of burnout. “I have regular headaches and every time my roommate wants to go out, I am tired,” she said. “Sometimes I struggle to sleep at night even though I am tired. But I don’t know what I can do to overcome this burnout. I am scared my company will fire me if I take time off, and my entire family depends on my salary.”

On Monday, Dubai launched a Dh105 million mental health framework which will have a range of initiatives for the early detection, intervention, enhancement, and prevention of mental health issues. According to experts, this will give companies the much-needed push to prioritise the mental well-being of their employees. The framework was launched under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.

“I have noticed that a shift in culture, especially with mental health, comes only when it is top-down,” said Aakanksha Tangri, CEO of Re:Set, an employee well-being program. “The fact that this directive has come from Sheikh Hamdan is enough to push a lot of companies to prioritise it.”

Nina Pacic, HR Manager at Sovereign PRO Partner Group, agreed with this. “This new initiative will likely encourage companies to improve the well being of their employees, reflecting the overarching plan,” she said. “It could be expected that more companies will look to implement employee well-being programmes as a result of this new initiative in Dubai.”

A mental health expert explained why this was important. “Approximately 62.5 per cent of mental health problems start before the age of 25 (and so the need for early detection and intervention is imperative,” said Dr Gurveen Ranger, Clinical Psychologist at Sage Clinics. “This initiative will be key in raising awareness and creating new narratives – the more we talk about mental health as a community, the more people will feel able to come for help.”

Causes of stress

According to Aakanksha, there are several reasons why many workers in the UAE are stressed. “Firstly, they are away from their families,” she said. “There is also the financial stress because of the high cost of living. Moreover, this is a very competitive market. There is always the fear of being replaced. With all these factors combined, the stress levels are very high among expat populations.”

Earlier this year, a study by Cigna Healthcare showed that 90 per cent of UAE respondents feel stressed, with almost all experiencing at least one burnout symptom.

Aakanksha, who has worked with a wide range of clients including frontline and domestic workers, said that it was important to give them the resources to cope with stress. “We work to give them the necessary tools that will help them during those times of high stress,” she said. “They are able to be more proactive instead of reactive to mental health issues. We are also able to change the company's mentality towards these issues. It does not happen overnight but you start to see small changes.”