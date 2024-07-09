Dubai's hospitality boom: Why it is important to balance growth with employee well-being

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 7:00 AM

The hospitality industry featuring hotels and restaurants is undoubtedly an ever-changing, fast-paced field. And in Dubai, a city which has positioned itself as a global hub for tourism, business, and luxury, the hospitality industry continues to thrive.

Earlier this year, the second edition of the Dubai Gastronomy Industry Report, released by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), revealed that Dubai residents dine out almost three times a week. Pair those findings with the number of tourists Dubai sees on a daily basis. Dubai Mall stands as the primary example of this finding; the destination is now filled with people every day of the week whereas, previously, such was the case only on weekends.

We do enjoy our time at the restaurants, malls, and even staycations at the best hotels across the city. On the other end, though, there are employees of the hospitality industry who ensure we have the best time.

While the industry offers exciting opportunities for personal and professional growth, it also presents significant challenges to the well-being and mental health of its employees. Understanding these challenges and implementing strategies to promote a healthy work environment is crucial for both employee satisfaction and business success.

The challenges

One of the most common challenges are the irregular work hours. Employees often work long hours, sometimes throughout the nights, weekends, and even holidays. This disrupts the natural sleep cycle, leading to fatigue and also interrupting the personal life which contributes to stress and burnout. Additionally, high-pressure situations and dealing with demanding customers can lead to chronic stress which negatively impacts mental health.

In terms of job security, the hospitality industry can be volatile, with economic downturns, seasonal fluctuations, and just the amount of replacements available in a market at any given time.

These challenges can lead to high stress levels and physical and mental burnout of hospitality workers. To combat these challenges, it is essential for employers in the industry to actively take steps to promote the well-being and mental health of their employees.

What is the solution?

First and foremost, flexible schedules can go a long way in aiding the employees and reducing stress and fatigue. It also helps employees balance their work and personal lives.

RMAL Hospitality, a component of Al Fahim Group in Dubai, with prominent brands such as wagamama, Marco Pierre White, Trader Vic’s and more, has taken some steps to address the challenges for its employees. Its Chief Executive Officer, Elias Madbak tells City Times that the well-being of our employees is paramount to our success.

Elias Madbak, CEO, RMAL Hospitality

"We have implemented quite a few initiatives to boost our team’s engagement, whether it's an interactive recognition program, an open door policy or access to mental health workshops and wellness sessions," said Elias. "Those initiatives collectively boost employee morale and keep our peers engaged, happy and productive."