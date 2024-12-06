Meet the women changing the face of Indian cricket

They are a formidable group of women who have challenged norms and have set new trends. They have also fought gender stereotypes and made their mark as sports women of repute. We catch up with four feisty women from India’s cricketing world.

Shafali Verma

In 2022, she became the youngest cricketer to complete 1,000 runs in the T20 Internationals. Under her captaincy, India won the 2023 Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. But choosing cricket came with its own brickbats. Verma, who hails from Haryana, had to endure mocking from neighbours and relatives about her involvement in a game they considered a ‘boys’ sport’. In response, she told her father that one day they would all be chanting her name.

As a child, you watched Sachin Tendulkar play his last domestic match — how would you recount that experience?

Watching Sachin Tendulkar play his last domestic match was like a dream. I remember the excitement, the crowd roaring, and my heart beating fast. I was just a child, but I knew I was witnessing something monumental. Sachin Sir was my hero, and seeing him for the last time on the field made me more determined to follow in his footsteps.

You impersonated your brother, Sahil, and played a match — tell us about that incident.

It’s a funny story now, but at the time, it felt like it was the only way to play. I loved cricket, but there weren’t many opportunities for girls where I lived. So, I cut my hair short, borrowed Sahil’s clothes, and joined the boys. Nobody noticed until later. That experience taught me that passion doesn’t need permission, and if you want something, you just go for it.

You are the second Indian after former captain Mithali Raj to score a double century in women’s Test cricket. How was the experience?

It was surreal. Mithali Raj has been such an inspiration for all of us. To achieve something like that, 22 years after her, is an honour. That moment felt like validation of all the hard work, the struggles, and the sacrifices. I was proud, not just for myself, but for all the young girls who dream of achieving great things in sports. It’s a reminder that with dedication, anything is possible.

What does fashion mean to you ?

Fashion, for me, is about comfort and confidence. Whether I’m on the field or off, I want to feel like myself.

Jemimah Rodrigues

This Mumbai woman is an all-rounder who plays for the Indian women’s national cricket team. She has been an integral part of the Asian Games and Asia Cup winning team of 2022. Her father, Ivan Rodrigues, was a junior coach in her school and she grew up bowling to her brothers. Having coached her since the very beginning, Ivan founded the girls’ cricket team at her school. Besides being a professional cricketer, she’s a passionate musician.

Tell us about your passion for music — what is similar between music and cricket?

Music has always been a big part of my life. It’s my way of expressing myself, just like cricket. Both music and cricket demand rhythm, timing, and emotion. On the cricket field, you need to be in sync with your game and your team, and in music, it’s about being in tune with the melody and the moment. For me, they’re both about finding balance and joy.

You play cricket and hockey — how do you adapt to both?

Playing both sports has shaped me as an athlete. Hockey helped me with my fitness, speed, and reflexes, which are crucial in cricket too. The transition wasn’t always easy, but both sports taught me discipline, teamwork, and perseverance.

How was it being coached by your father, and what is his influence in your sporting life?

My father has been my greatest mentor. He’s the one who introduced me to cricket and always believed in me, even when things didn’t seem to be going my way. His coaching wasn’t just about technique; it was about building my confidence, teaching me to be resilient, and always pushing me to improve. I wouldn’t be where I am today without his guidance and support.

What does fashion mean to you ?

Fashion, to me, is a way to express who I am without saying a word. It’s like music and cricket — all about rhythm and creativity.

Radha Yadav

A Mumbai girl, Radha Yadav, started playing cricket in the society’s compound with boys, where her coach, Prafful Naik, noticed her and has trained her since she was 12. Apart from being a cricketer she is a passionate dancer too and often uploads reels on Instagram. She was named in the India squad for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and their home ODI series against New Zealand in October 2024.

You grew up playing box cricket with the boys — did you ever feel different?