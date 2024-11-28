Lucia’s Mare brings capri vibes to Dubai’s shores

Since its recent launch, Lucia’s Mare has caused quite the stir. With its stunning new beachfront location in Jumeirah Beach Hotel with breath-taking views of Burj al Arab, comes another first.

Now serving lunch daily from 12 PM, this is a welcome addition to the offering, as the original Lucia’s in Downtown was open for dinner service only. Lucia’s Mare captures the essence of Italian coastal charm, enhanced by Dubai’s iconic landmark and gorgeous winter weather.

Guests can delight in Lucia’s renowned menu featuring Italian classics and fresh culinary innovations, all while enjoying an ambiance that celebrates both beachside luxury and authentic Italian warmth. With the Burj al Arab backdrop, every lunch promises an unforgettable blend of views, vibes, and vibrant flavors. Lucia’s Mare boasts the brand’s unique decor, inspired by the idyllic landscapes of Capri with pulsating bursts of colour and botanicals. The daily lunchtime service perfectly complements the Dubai season, promising locals, and visitors alike a captivating blend of Italian cuisine, stunning views, and soul-stirring ambiance.

Lucia’s Mare has created a daytime experience that allows guests to fully immerse themselves in the Lucia’s lifestyle, especially in such an impressive location. Opening for lunch gives guests the chance to linger, relax, and savour each moment of the day.