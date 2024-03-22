Keeping it in the family: British couple teams up to empower kids with combat lessons

Sebastian Bates, Vicky Bates, Max and Molly

Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 6:00 AM

In an unexpected turn of events, British couple Sebastian and Vicky Bates found themselves drawn to the vibrant allure of the UAE when they visited a friend here in 2018. Captivated by its dynamic energy and endless opportunities, they made the bold decision to plant their roots in this desert oasis and make it their home. Now, the parents of two youngsters, Molly (6) and Max (3), they are the founders and proprietors of the UAE's premier martial arts school — The Warrior Academy. It is now an award-winning global Martial Arts organisation responsible for developing the character of 30,000 children across three continents.

“The UAE has provided us with a unique opportunity to work with a wide range of cultures. That diversity has really enriched and developed our programme. Working closely with the royal family here has been such a privilege and supporting young expat children with the unique challenges they face while living in Dubai has been an incredibly rewarding experience. The UAE really provides an environment where entrepreneurs can explore their potential,” said Sebastian.

The 34-year-old entrepreneur recalls exploring the opportunity to expand his business in the UAE in 2018. Within three months, his wife Vicky and their one-year-old daughter joined him in the desert city.

“We started teaching in schools before launching the first and only specialist character development centre in the Middle East, in the heart of Dubai. We now have three large academies in Abu Dhabi, Al Quoz, and Arjan,” said Sebastian.

What inspired him to build the Warrior Academy? Sebastian shares that as a child he was bullied when he transitioned between schools.

“My parents enrolled me in a martial arts club to boost my confidence. I now realise how important that move by my parents was as I have gone on to write books on bullying and character development, and built an organisation that supports parents in mentoring their children through the very difficult period of bullying,” he said.

As the largest martial arts organisation in the UAE, The Warrior Academy has ambitious plans to expand to multiple cities in the Gulf in the next three years, with the existing team of 60 expected to grow over 200 by 2025. Supported by The Bates Foundation, social enterprise and philanthropy remains the mainstay of Sebastian's work .

Vicky, community manager, The Warrior Academy, who has been caring for children since the age of 15, progressed from running a baby unit to teaching young adults with additional needs at a college. Here, her passion for making a difference in young people’s lives thrived and she trained as a lecturer teaching childcare and education to teens.

“I became the lead teacher and exams officer at an inclusion unit, teaching children who have been turned away from school mainly because of behaviour. My role was to help them make better life choices, give them a safe environment to learn in and make sure they obtained GCSE grades to progress to further education,” said Vicky.

After studying Taekwondo, Boxing and Muay Thai, Vicky joined the family business and became a martial arts instructor with the Academy. “I worked with The Warrior Academy from 2014 to 2020 before taking time off to look after my little warriors,” says Vicky.

Sebastian — two times best-selling author in the area of character development and anti-bullying — is on a mission to inspire a generation to make a global impact. He is a former international professional fighter having studied six styles of martial arts for 25 years and has competed in four styles at national level.

Attributing his tremendous success to his mentors, Sebastian said: “I’ve had some fantastic mentors over the last 15 years in business. In particular, Daniel Priestley has been a close friend and mentor for many years from our early days in the UK in 2017 to where we are today operating in seven countries,” he said.

“Some incredible books like Trillion Dollar Shift have also contributed towards our ethos and purpose. These books encourage entrepreneurs to really focus on measuring their impact in the world as opposed to just focusing on growing their revenue, which led us to create one of the largest social enterprises focusing on martial arts for underprivileged children on the planet,” he added.

The UAE’s largest martial arts academy has 80 per cent of its students worldwide (in developing countries) learning on scholarships provided by the family business.

“We mentor over 4,000 orphans in homeless shelters in India, Kenya, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and even Brazil. We help underprivileged children develop their character so they can navigate extremely challenging transitions and move into full-time education and eventually employment,” concludes Sebastian.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com