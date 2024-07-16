InterContinental Dubai Festival City unveils summer experiences

The Dubai-born journalist, who recently won 46th Annual Emmy Award (Michigan Chapter) in the Breaking News and General Reporting category, on why hyperlocal news is the future of journalistic storytelling
InterContinental Dubai Festival City has announced its summer staycation and suite offerings, providing guests with a luxurious retreat in the heart of Dubai’s premier shopping, culinary, and entertainment destination. These exclusive packages are designed to offer both relaxation and a variety of enriching experiences.
"Summer in Dubai is a time for unforgettable experiences, and our summer staycation and suite offers at InterContinental Dubai Festival City are designed to create lasting memories," said Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager of IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City. "Whether guests are seeking relaxation or adventure, our packages cater to every need, ensuring a luxurious retreat amidst the vibrant heart of Dubai."
Enhancing the summer spirit, the Shop, Stay & Savour package offers guests a comprehensive and luxurious staycation experience. This package provides up to 25% savings on elegant accommodations, allowing guests to enjoy a serene and comfortable stay. Each morning begins with a delightful breakfast at Anise, where guests can savour a wide array of international dishes and live cooking stations. Dinner options are also included, offering a variety of culinary delights to suit every palate.
As part of the package, guests will receive an Dh100 spa voucher for SPA InterContinental, inviting them to unwind and rejuvenate with a selection of treatments designed to relax the mind and body. Additionally, the Dubai Festival City Mall Voucher Booklet offers a range of discounts and special offers at numerous retail outlets, providing a perfect opportunity for some indulgent retail therapy.
Families will particularly benefit from this package, as it includes access to Planet Trekkers Kid’s Club. Here, children can engage in a variety of activities such as rock climbing, arts and crafts, and cooking classes, all within a safe and supervised environment. This ensures that while parents enjoy some relaxation time, their children are entertained and cared for.
A Suite Deal
Effective July 1, the new suite package invites guests to indulge in four nights of unparalleled luxury while paying for only three.
Additionally, families will appreciate that up to two children stay and eat for free.
Dining and Wellness Offers
Enjoy the summer in style and beat the heat by the pool at InterContinental Dubai Festival City. Soak up the rays and breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline at the iconic Infinity Pool – a stunning glass-bottom pool suspended on the fourth floor, offering a truly gravity-defying experience. Relax in the jacuzzi while savouring refreshing concoctions and indulge in a tranquil oasis of leisure and refreshment.
Revitalize and Rejuvenate
SPA InterContinental offers a range of Exuviance facials designed to address common skin concerns such as aging, hyperpigmentation, and acne. These treatments aim to enhance the skin's natural radiance and are suitable for all skin types.
Parisian afternoon tea
Experience a delightful Parisian-inspired afternoon tea at CHOIX TT, curated by three-Michelin-starred chef Pierre Gagnaire. Delight in an array of exquisite treats, including macaroons, choux pastries, and finger sandwiches showcasing refined French ingredients.
Saturday family brunch extravaganza
Embark on a culinary journey and explore a myriad of authentic flavours at Anise's Saturday Family Brunch from 1 PM to 4 PM. This brunch features a diverse selection of international cuisines, ensuring there are options to suit every taste.
Live entertainment nights
Experience Vista's Live Entertainment Nights where you can unwind with soulful tunes and crafted concoctions at Rhythm & Vibes every Friday evening. Join us for a relaxed musical experience starting at 9:30 pm, amidst a vibrant atmosphere with stunning views of Dubai Creek and the city skyline. On Saturdays, enjoy a lively evening with upbeat entertainment, creating a dynamic atmosphere to uplift your weekend mood.
