How these Emirati sisters turned their passion of cooking into a thriving business

For Emirati sisters Laila and Hessa Bin Hendi, entrepreneurship is a family affair. From their home kitchen to corporate events, the duo has transformed their shared love for food into a flourishing business — Food4ME. With a focus on mess-free, flavourful food for parties and corporate gatherings, the sisters have built a company that reflects their family values, creativity, and the opportunities the UAE offers.

Inspired by a family legacy

Laila Bin Hendi, 42, fondly recalls the early days when her entrepreneurial aspirations took root. “My father has been not only my inspiration but also my role model,” Laila shares. “I watched him struggle to establish his business, and I hope to come close to what he has achieved.” Her father’s journey, marked by perseverance and determination, set the foundation for Laila’s desire to create something of her own.

Before venturing into entrepreneurship, Laila’s career path led her to human resources (HR) roles at ENOC and Barclays Bank in her early 20s. She embarked on an entrepreneurial journey at 26. “Working in HR taught me essential people and operational skills that I still use today,” she reflects. These learned behaviours included how to interact with people from diverse backgrounds and manage day-to-day operations in large corporations.

Hessa Bin Hendi

Hessa, a year younger than Laila, also built a successful career in the financial sector, working with well-known institutions such as Emirates NBD, Standard Chartered, Barclays Bank, and CBD.

Currently employed at Howden Insurance Brokers, Hessa’s professional experience complements her role in managing Food4ME.

The two sisters share not only a deep familial bond but also a strong work ethic.

The Birth of Food4ME

Food4ME wasn’t just born out of a love for food — it began as a way to engage their mother, an exceptional cook. “Both my parents are amazing cooks,” Laila notes. “We started this business to keep my mum busy and give her a taste of running her own venture. However, running a business requires consistency, and with the daily household chores, it was difficult for her to keep up.” It was then that Laila and Hessa realised the untapped potential of their project and took over.

What sets Food4ME apart is its dedication to providing mess-free, easy-to-eat items that are perfect for corporate events and parties. “In many places, food looks great but lacks flavour. We wanted to prove that food can be both aesthetically pleasing and full of taste,” Laila explains. From supplying daily items to cafés to catering for large-scale events, Food4ME has built a reputation for top-notch, flavourful food options.

“Since its establishment half a decade ago, our business has grown steadily. The company, which started from our home in Nadd Al Hammar, is now registered with the Department of Economic Development (DED) under a Tajer license. In 2023, we reached a significant milestone by opening our first café at Etisalat Business Centre, Al Wasl, further cementing our presence in the UAE’s competitive food industry,” says Hessa.

A Land of Opportunity