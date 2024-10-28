'Houses of horror' in Dubai: Expats all set for Halloween celebrations

KT Photos: Shihab

Dubai’s expats are all set for Halloween with “houses of horror” popping up across the city. This year is extra special as some residents celebrate ‘Diwal’oween', blending the traditions of Diwali and Halloween in a colourful fusion of cultures.

Although Halloween is technically a one-day affair on October 31, many Dubai residents spend weeks preparing spooky attractions to welcome trick-or-treaters and bring a festive thrill to the neighbourhood.

Over in Damac Hills 2, residents have been hard at work transforming their homes into eerie attractions.

'Underwater horror'

One Polish expat has taken it to another level with a haunting underwater adventure. Her “underwater horror” scene features a rusted green car and a shipwreck surrounded by colourful coral and curious sea creatures—all crafted from recycled materials.

Ewa Ledeboer in her 'underwater horror' scene

Using foam, flexible AC ducts, and other upcycled items, she’s created an eco-friendly, Halloween ocean that’s both haunting and sustainable. Coral reefs brimming with life, all sculpted from discarded objects, make it a mesmerising dive into a spooky sea world, perfectly merging Halloween fun with environmental mindfulness.

Ewa Ledeboer, the mastermind behind this setup, shared her inspiration with Khaleej Times. “One day while driving the kids to school, I thought, ‘Why not try an underwater theme this year?’ I checked Pinterest, but everything was too pretty and bright—not quite the spooky feel I wanted. So, I started experimenting with paints and materials at home,” she said.

She even got creative with homemade watercolours, learning how to mix poster paints with dishwashing liquid and water for a spray effect on her car. With a mix of thrifted finds and leftover school projects, Ewa transformed her vision into reality, spending just around Dh470.

Dubai resident dressed up for Halloween

“We have Skip services in our neighbourhood where people dump their old furniture, cardboard, and foam materials and I go pick up items from there. So, we must recycle, that’s the whole point," she added.

In a community that comes together for these celebrations, Ewa noted the kindness of neighbours, even in challenging times. Last year, residents from different cultural backgrounds joined in, offering candies for the kids and bringing a sense of unity. “Seeing everyone enjoy themselves, laugh, and bond is the real magic of Halloween,” she added.

Recreating an iconic site

Across town, Christine Quartier La Tente, Dubai’s very own 'Halloween lady,' treats these celebrations as a serious project that she diligently undertakes each year. This year, she brought an out-of-this-world theme to her display with an Area 51-inspired setup. The French expat, known for her intricate designs, has reimagined her carport with an alien theme using designs made from repurposed furniture.

Her Halloween theme this year ventures into the realm of aliens and the mysterious Area 51–an iconic site in the US filled with speculation and intrigue, rumoured to house secrets about extraterrestrial life.

Her showstopper for this year's Halloween is a cryogenic chamber housing an alien, created from insulation panels and leftover materials from a garden project. "Inside, we’ve stuffed a child-sized costume to represent the extraterrestrial being, perfectly positioned within our cylindrical chamber," she explained.

Adding eerie lights and a smoke machine, she’s made her display truly otherworldly as she designed an archway adorned with alien scales, crafted from recycled milk jugs. “We melted these jugs over a concrete alien skull mould, shaping them into unique, textured pieces,” shared the skilled craftswoman.

"This Halloween, we invite everyone to step into our alien adventure and experience the thrill of the unknown," she quipped. Gearing up for 'Diwal'oween' In high-rise buildings, the enthusiasm is just as lively. Natalia Miranda, a resident of Jumeirah Lakes Towers, has embraced Halloween by adding a cakcling witch decoration. She shared her excitement about shopping for Halloween items locally and organising a festive photoshoot for the family. "The joy of shopping for festive decorations has become a cherished tradition, and I'm thrilled to explore local stores, discovering unique treasures that contribute to our Halloween ambiance," said the American expat in Dubai. This year is particularly meaningful as she celebrates 'Diwal'oween' with her family, blending Diwali's festive lights with Halloween's spooky spirit. "What makes this year even more special is our unique blend of cultures as we celebrate 'Diwal'oween.' My husband is Indian so our home is also adorned with Diwali decorations." Natalia looks forward to making memories with her son as they join their community for trick-or-treating and might even dine in costume at Gazebo, a local Indian restaurant, since Diwali is also this Thursday. With creative themes and community spirit, Dubai's Halloween scene captures the joy of cultural exchange and festive excitement, turning the city into a vibrant celebration of traditions old and new.