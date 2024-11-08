Hotel Review: Rixos: The Palm Dubai delivers on its ‘all-inclusive’ pledge

Most of us will have experienced the stress of having to keep an eye on a budget while on a break, meaning it can be a struggle to fully relax on your lounger. Fretting over where to dine or unwind, as well as making sure the kids aren’t going wild on treats, is often a major downside of a vacation.

More and more holiday-makers therefore are opting for ‘all-inclusive’ deals for their vacations — but then there are often the pitfalls of hidden charges and extra expenses at their resort, which can ruin the experience.

However, there is one destination right here in Dubai that truly delivers on the ‘all-inclusive’ pledge. Welcome to Rixos: The Palm Dubai where you can forget your worries and your wallet and get on with the all-important mission of spoiling yourself and the family.

Located on the very tip of the world’s largest man-made island, this is a paradise of serene bliss with a kilometre-long private beach, four temperature-controlled outdoor pools among sprawling gardens, and a multitude of dining and entertainment experiences all as part of the resort's ‘All-Inclusive, All-Exclusive’ concept.

The 316 rooms and suites are dripping in luxury, with floor-to-ceiling windows, huge marble bathrooms, including a rainfall shower with body massage spray jets, and the all-important private terraces or balconies to take in the lush greenscape and city beyond.

On arrival, we were impressed to find our spacious Sea View Suite featured panoramic views, a sofa (which was converted into a surprisingly huge and comfy bed for the two kids) and dining area, and office desk — not that work was on anyone’s mind as we were eager to get out and explore.

Once we had chosen our favoured spot and set up camp for the day, a dip in one of the pools was never far from our loungers, and the family were never bored. The Exclusive Sports Club offers adults and older children an array of water sports like paddle-boarding, there are fun workout classes in the adults-only pool, plus the likes of yoga, TRX and CrossFit sessions and instructor-led gymnasium workouts.

Depending on your timescale and how adventurous you feel, there is a dedicated excursion team in the gorgeous lobby area who can book and arrange travel for any trips outside the resort that tickle your fancy, and there are shuttle buses to Mall of the Emirates and the nearby Aquaventure Waterpark.

If the many events help you work up an appetite, you will never go hungry here. There are all-day dining options to keep you going, alongside some top-notch, guest-satisfying touches like the ice-cream cart, made-to-order fruit and juice bars and chillout areas serving premium beverages. Pampering is also a priority on breaks such as this and the Anjana Spa contains a beauty salon, a Turkish hammam and treatment suites to help relieve the pains and stress of everyday life.

Come dinner time, the toughest task you face is deciding which of the many on-site restaurants to visit (prior booking is recommended). There is the Italian flair of L’Olivo Restaurante, prime cuts at Toro Loco steakhouse (my fave), a taste of the Med at Bodrum (the wife’s fave), Eastern flavours at A La Turca and, of course, in-room dining offering a range of dishes from around the world. I decided to steer clear of the bathroom scales to worry about the added pounds later. This is a treat, after all.