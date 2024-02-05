Video: Dubai to open first integrated cancer hospital in 2026

Sheikh Hamdan inspects the design of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital in Al Jaddaf as Sheikh Mansoor and other officials look on. — Photo: Dubai Media Office

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 9:09 PM

Dubai Health on Monday announced that the emirate’s first integrated, comprehensive cancer hospital would be opened in 2026.

The design of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital was unveiled at a ceremony attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The event also announced the hospital’s groundbreaking model of care.

The ceremony was held at the site allocated for the hospital in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors; and Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Establishment for Medical and Educational Sciences.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital is being developed with the aid of donations received through Al Jalila Foundation, which leads Dubai Health’s giving mission. The collective contributions of individuals and organisations will support the establishment of the 56,000 square-metre hospital.

Reflection of Dubai Social Agenda 33

Sheikh Hamdan said: “The Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital honours the humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This new addition to the health system in Dubai will play a crucial role in achieving the Dubai Social Agenda 33 goal to deliver the most efficient world-class healthcare system of the highest quality.”

He thanked all donors who had contributed for the hospital project, highlighting their support as invaluable contributions to building the future of Dubai and its healthcare sector.

Screengrab from a video shows the design of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital.

Beacon of hope

Sheikh Ahmed said the hospital is a fitting tribute to the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, resonating with his belief that helping others was not just a duty, but a blessing. “The hospital will stand as a beacon of hope, a hub of innovation, and a promise to provide excellent care to our patients in Dubai and beyond. With some of the world’s leading experts, cutting-edge technology, and a compassionate approach, we will create an environment that fosters healing and resilience in the region.”

Sheikh Mansour said the new hospital would break new ground in elevating cancer care standards, reaffirming Dubai Health’s commitment to advancing health for humanity. “Together, we will honour the legacy of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and realise Dubai's ambition to be a global leader in healthcare innovation, ensuring access to world-class medical services for all.”

The hospital, located in Al Jaddaf area, is envisaged to host 50 clinics, 30 clinical research areas, 60 infusion rooms, 10 urgent care rooms, five radiotherapy rooms, and 116 in-patient beds. Enhancing the healing environment for patients and their families will be 19 gardens distributed across the hospital campus. Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, has been appointed as the architect for the project.

As part of Dubai Health, the first integrated academic health system in Dubai, the comprehensive cancer hospital will benefit from a multidisciplinary team, including specialised nursing, offering patients a full spectrum of care services in one location, from early diagnosis to treatment and supportive care. Aligning with Dubai Health’s ‘Patient First’ promise, select treatments and services will be made available to patients in the comfort of their homes, ensuring an easy and accessible continuum of care.

ALSO READ:

New model of care

The hospital will spearhead a transformative shift in care delivery, moving from a traditional in-patient model to an ambulatory model of care. This shift includes integrating primary care with diagnosis and treatment to offer detection and intervention at earlier stages of the patient’s journey.

Research and clinical trials will be at the heart of the hospital’s array of services, fostering opportunities for discovering the best patient outcomes through personalised, patient-centric, evidence-based care.

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors and Dubai Health Board Member; and Dr Amer Ahmad Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health; also attended the ceremony among other officials, and donors.