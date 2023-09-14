Vaccine records on UAE AlHosn app: Which jabs are mandatory for children?

FILE Photo: Reuters

The UAE's updated AlHosn app now includes vaccine records for children up to the age of 18. Doctors in the country say the government's recent move to integrate vaccine records will significantly contribute to attaining a greater nationwide child immunisation rate.

Healthcare professionals highlighted the government's proactive adoption of cutting-edge digital technologies to engage with its community members, striving to achieve the highest levels of healthcare coverage.

On Wednesday, a top official from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the mandatory vaccination record aims to shield children from diseases, which, in turn, "will promote a healthier and happier country."

Mandatory vaccines

Doctors explain the mandatory childhood vaccines as per the Department of Health (DOH) are BCG, Hepatitis B vaccine, Diphtheria, Pertussis and Tetanus vaccine, Haemophilus influenza type B vaccine, Pneumococcal vaccine, Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine, Varicella vaccine, and Polio & Rotavirus vaccines.

Healthcare professionals reiterate as schools reopen, chances of communicable diseases like measles, mumps, rubella, and influenza, among others, increase.

Dr Deepak Kumar Gandhi, Specialist Pediatrics, Saudi German Hospital Dubai, said, "This move again reconfirms the resolution of the UAE government to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases. As per Dubai Health Authority (DHA) guidelines, all the kids are to be vaccinated as per the DHA vaccination schedule. For those kids who have moved from other countries, the paediatrician can help them to complete the vaccination if it is pending according to their guidelines. Even in the past, all have had to maintain the vaccination record of the students as guided by DHA."

Doctors say earlier, in 2018, DHA launched the HASANA (meaning immunity) system - a single immunisation record for each child to maintain uniformity and to completely manage the surveillance, outbreak, and prevention of the spread of communicable diseases.

"If a child has missed any mandatory vaccine, there is a risk for him/ her as well as this poses a risk for other students as well. So, schools have been keeping the updated vaccination data for each student. Parents can discuss other vaccines with their paediatric doctor," adds Gandhi.

Most vaccines are administered by the age of six despite vaccines being available for all age groups.

Combat spread of infectious diseases

According to medics, the move will also enhance the efficiency of preventative measures to help combat the spread of infectious diseases.

Dr Saad Aziz, Specialist Pediatrics, Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said, "This move will play an important role in achieving a higher percentage of child vaccination coverage nationwide. It will boost the effectiveness of preventive measures against communicable diseases by using the latest digital technologies.

"The UAE government is known for always being the first to use the latest digital tools to communicate with the community members to reach optimal health coverage. Vaccinations play a vital role in safeguarding children's health and reinforcing community immunity."

Maintaining records

Although hospitals maintain vaccination records, it is equally crucial for parents to keep their records, particularly if they move to different countries and this app can now come in handy.

Dr Prasanna K. Shetty, Specialist Pediatrician, Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island, said, "While hospitals maintain immunisation records, it's equally important for parents to keep their own records, especially if they switch locations.

"Though efforts have been made to combine vaccines to reduce the number of injections required, the immunisation schedule can still be extensive. If a child has missed a vaccine dose or is unsure of the vaccine status, receiving an extra dose of vaccine poses no harm. It's better for a child to be vaccinated rather than not being vaccinated."

