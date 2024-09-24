Unlocking menopause: A conversation with leading specialists

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 3:14 PM

Menopause. What does the word stir up for you?

Curiosity? Confusion? Concern? Dread? Do you get shivers at the thought?

Don’t worry, you are not alone.

“The end of a woman’s reproductive years” sounds liberating, but let's be honest—we know it comes with its fair share of challenges.

Here are some facts:

1.There are currently more than 80 symptoms associated with menopause/perimenopause, which can last for years.

2. Three out of 4 women will be symptomatic.

3. Most medical doctors are not trained to diagnose menopause/perimenopause, so women typically run around searching for a diagnosis.

Sounds a bit horrendous, doesn't it? But what if navigating menopause didn’t have to be so overwhelming?

What if you had access to a team of specialists ready to guide you through every twist and turn of this often chaotic path?

That’s exactly the topic at an upcoming panel discussion; From emotional ups and downs, physical symptoms, medical and non medical approaches, this event with Dr Geraldine Naidoo, Dr Martin Galy, Dr Jun Huang, and Linda Sakr, is set to uncover everything you need to know for a better quality of life in menopause.

Anxiety free menopause

Here's a myth: Women just have to suffer through menopause until it’s over.

In reality, we don't. There are multiple sources of help and support available to guide us through this.

Where does all the anxiety come from during menopause?

Dr Naidoo: Anxiety during menopause stems from a combination of hormonal changes, particularly the drop in estrogen, which affects brain chemistry and mood regulation. Additionally, the physical and emotional changes that occur during this stage, like sleep disturbances, hot flashes, and shifts in identity and/or life roles, can also contribute to heightened stress and anxiety. Losing/caring for ageing parents, unresolved trauma, and pre-existing mental health conditions may intensify these symptoms, creating a cycle of discomfort and emotional instability.

How does unresolved trauma influence a woman's experience of menopause?"

Dr Naidoo: Trauma changes how the body reacts to stress. Unresolved trauma means the body’s survival “fight-or-flight response” is already on high alert, making women more sensitive to the rollercoaster of hormonal fluctuations. The body is already storing memories of tension and defence, and the natural transition of menopause can feel like a further destabilisation.

What steps can women take to achieve an anxiety-free menopause?"

Dr Naidoo: We view life through the filter of personal experience. It's essential to investigate, and unlearn, how stress/trauma patterns have settled into your own mind and body. Being intentional about your wellness, and doing the challenging work of breaking trauma patterns can be transformative to stop unwanted, recurring anxiety cycles.

Bio-identical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT)

Dr Galy, a BHRT expert with over 30 years in General Medicine, combines traditional evidence-based care with personalised treatment to restore beauty and health from within.

There's a myth that HRT always increases the risk of breast cancer. That is not true when bio-identical types of HRT are used and properly monitored.

What are bio-identical hormones?

Dr Galy: Bio-identical hormones are compounds chemically identical to the hormones naturally produced by the human body.

How should women determine if hormone therapy is the right choice for them?

Dr Galy: Hormone therapy is ideal for women whose menopausal symptoms greatly affect their quality of life. Those without contraindications, like a history of breast cancer, should consult an experienced practitioner for clear BHRT guidance and options.

What about safety and effectiveness of BHRT?

Dr Galy: Bio-identical hormones replicate the body's natural hormones. Bioidentical estrogen has been proven to reduce the risk of breast cancer, and has protective effects against heart disease, osteoporosis, and mood disorders. Bioidentical Progesterone has been shown to have protective effects on breast tissue, and can restore sleep quality.

Holistic counselling psychologist Sakr uses traditional psychology methods along with alternative healing modalities for over 25 years now. Her mission in life is to make positive changes in your life, and to help you become the best version of yourself. They say it is all "downhill" once you're in menopause. That's not true. While menopause can be challenging, it can also be liberating and empowering. Understanding is key, embrace the changes and seek the right support and treatment” When should a woman seek the help of a professional? Linda Sakr: It’s recommended to seek psychotherapy when you are experiencing persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, anxiety and mood swings. What role does mindfulness play in coping with menopausal symptoms? Linda Sakr: Mindfulness can help you stay connected in the present moment rather than reliving your past or ‘pre-living’ the future with anticipatory anxiety. Traditional Chinese medicine(TCM) and Acupuncture Dr Huang combines ancient healing techniques with modern approaches to restore balance and promote natural healing tailored to individual need. Menopause is not a purely negative experience as it is made out to be. In Traditional Chinese Medicine, menopause is viewed as a natural transition where the body seeks balance, and with the right support-through acupuncture, herbal remedies, and lifestyle adjustments--women can experience this phase with vitality and enhanced well-being.” How can TCM alleviate common menopausal symptoms? Dr Huang: Most remedies in Chinese Medicine aim to enhance Yin levels in the body, addressing the fundamental energy imbalance between Yin and Yang. These remedies offer additional whole body benefits. What is the science behind using acupuncture for hormonal balance?" Dr Huang: Acupuncture stimulates specific points in the body to regulate the nervous system and promote the release of feel good hormones, such as endorphins and serotonin, which help balance mood and stress. What is your best advice for any woman suffering bad symptoms? Dr Huang: Seek holistic care that addresses both the physical and emotional aspects of menopause.

The event is set to take place at Keyani Wellness centre in Dubai on October 1, from 10am onwards. Visitors can indulge in coffee and have personal questions answered by top specialists in the same room. For more information on menopause, visit www.drgeraldine.com.