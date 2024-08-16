UAE: Worried about your child's muscle cramps? Doctors explain why it's common during summer

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Have you recently noticed your child waking up in the middle of the night because of cramps? Many youngsters are experiencing these painful muscle contractions especially during summer, UAE doctors said.

Leg cramps in children, as well as adults, are painful, involuntary muscle contractions that can last for seconds or minutes. They can disrupt one’s sleep, exercise routine, and overall quality of life.

Muscle cramps are common particularly during the hot months as people are more prone to dehydration, doctors said. When the body sweats, it loses important fluids and salts called electrolytes — like potassium, sodium, and magnesium — that all support one's muscles.

“These electrolytes are crucial for our muscles to work properly, just like how a car needs fuel to run. When we get dehydrated from sweating a lot, especially on hot and humid days or after intense exercise, like running or playing sports, our muscles can cramp up,” said Dr Osama Elsayed Rezk Elassy, clinical assistant professor, consultant, and head of the division, Centre for Paediatrics and Neonatology at Thumbay University Hospital.

“Think of it like your muscles needing a good balance of nutrients and water to perform their best. If we don't drink enough water or lose too many electrolytes through sweat, our muscles might protest with cramps,” he added.

What may trigger it?

Dr Mohamad Awad, an orthopaedic surgeon that specialises in foot and ankle surgery at DRHC and Mubadala Health Dubai, said: “Overloading of the muscles (muscle fatigue), poor circulation and certain medications such as diuretics (water pills) used to treat high blood pressure, can cause electrolyte imbalances that lead to leg cramps.”

The frequency of these leg cramps varies from person to person and may occur yearly, monthly, weekly, or nightly.

“It is especially common during summertime for those who play outdoors and don’t get enough replacement water and electrolytes,” added Dr Aisha Abdulla Al Ali, family medicine specialist at Burjeel Medical Center, Al Marina.

Nocturnal leg cramps — or those felt at night — can affect anyone at any age but are most common among older adults. About 33 per cent of those over 60 experience leg cramps at least once every two months, and nearly every adult over 50 will have them at least once.