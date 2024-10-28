UAE: Vaping threatens brain development among teenagers, doctors warn

Doctors in the UAE have renewed warnings about the serious health risks of vaping, especially for teenagers, highlighting that it can critically impair oxygen supply to major organs and lead to potential long-term damage.

Adversities of vaping are back in focus as Britain recently announced plans to ban single-use vapes starting from June 1, 2025.

UK authorities have expressed worries about using vapes among young adults, with their vibrant designs and fruity flavours as they seek to crack down on the environmental harm and increasing prevalence of vaping among children.

UAE's health experts echo these concerns, especially for young individuals, given that early exposure can lead to dependence and chronic health issues over time.

In the UAE, while the legal age to purchase and use vaping products is 18, the broad availability of vapes in retail stores and gas stations makes them easily accessible, posing a challenge to this regulation. Moreover, peer pressure and curiosity often lure teens to experiment with things that are typically off-limits.

Asthma, chronic pulmonary disease, anxiety

Dr Mohamed Saifeldin Abdelrahaman Mohamed, specialist pulmonologist, at Thumbay University Hospital, said, "Teenagers who use single-use vapes have a significant risk of developing health problems, primarily due to high levels of nicotine that can lead to rapid addiction and interfere with brain development related to attention and impulse control."

He also pointed out that vaping may exacerbate long-term lung diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and poses immediate respiratory concerns like coughing and an increased risk of infection.

“There is a troubling correlation between nicotine addiction and mental health conditions including despair and anxiety. Early vaping exposure heightens the chance of developing an addiction by increasing the likelihood of attempting additional tobacco products. Teenagers' health is significantly impacted overall," added Mohamed.

Toxin in flavouring chemicals

Dr Hesham Tayel, specialist interventional cardiologist at International Modern Hospital said, "Single-use vapes can contain harmful substances, including formaldehyde, heavy metals, and flavouring chemicals that may be toxic when inhaled.

"There have been reported cases of severe lung injury associated with vaping, particularly linked to THC-containing (the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis responsible for its ‘high’ effects) products. These incidents underscore the potential dangers of unregulated substances."

Talking about ‘coping strategies’, medics highlighted for those struggling with nicotine addiction, seeking assistance from healthcare professionals may become imperative.

"They can provide tailored strategies and resources for quitting. In addition, establishing or participating in support groups can help those who want to quit. Sharing experiences and strategies can be motivating and reassuring. Providing accurate information about the risks of vaping can empower teens to make informed choices. Workshops, school programmes, and peer-led discussions can be effective as well," added Tayel.

Coping strategies: vape alarms in schools

Meanwhile, school heads also concur that in recent years, the increase in vaping has presented substantial challenges for schools and educational institutions. Amy Cooper, wellbeing director, GEMS Wellington Academy - Silicon Oasis (WSO), said, “The rise of vaping has posed significant challenges for many schools and educational institutions worldwide. Therefore, we have taken a proactive stance to address the issue, implementing a multifaceted strategy aimed at reducing vaping and promoting a healthier environment. To deter vaping, we have installed vape alarms in our facilities,” she added. These state-of-the-art devices are designed to detect vaping activities and alert staff promptly, allowing for immediate intervention. “The presence of these alarms serves as a clear message that vaping will not be tolerated in our school.” Copper added, “Education also plays a vital role in our strategy. We have implemented dedicated assemblies focusing on the dangers of vaping, which highlight not only the health risks but also the legal ramifications associated with it.” Open discussions and workshops School leaders reiterate that the aim is to create a supportive and informative environment where students feel empowered to make healthy choices. By fostering open discussions about the risks of vaping and promoting positive peer interactions, institutions hope to reduce the prevalence of this harmful habit. Abhilasha Singh, Principal, Shining Star International, Abu Dhabi, said, “In our school, we push the healthy living agenda through sports. Once a child aspires to excel in sports, taking care of one’s health and habits is a natural product. The students need an aspiration, and once they visualise the rewards and outcomes attached to the goal, all they need is focus and guidance. We pin our dreams and hopes on the young generation. It’s a responsibility, and we have to take care of them.” ALSO READ: UAE: Children as young as 13 addicted to vaping; experts advise parents to be vigilant UAE doctors warn of vape addiction among smokers who are trying to quit