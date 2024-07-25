UAE: Struggling with infertility? IVF is not the only way for couples to start family

Indulge in tailored staycation, dining, and spa escapes
Infertility affects roughly 1 in 6 people globally, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report. In the UAE, secondary infertility rates are particularly high, and many couples turn to in vitro fertilisation (IVF) as a way to start a family.
However, experts pointed out that people must explore less invasive and more affordable treatments to reduce emotional and financial strain before opting for IVF.
Cassie Destino, Founder of IVF Support UAE, said that the treatment should not be the immediate go-to solution for all fertility issues and suggested that various interventions like nutrition, medications, and acupuncture could make conception possible without IVF.
"Most people with PCOS can get pregnant with a combination of lifestyle changes and fertility drugs. While some may need IVF, many can achieve pregnancy using lower-tech fertility treatments," said Dr Peter Nawar a Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Medcare.
Natural pregnancy is still possible even for a woman with endometriosis, where cells similar to the lining of the uterus grow outside the uterus. "It is estimated that 60-70% of those with endometriosis can get pregnant spontaneously," Dr Nawar noted.
IVF is a medical process that helps people conceive a child by fertilising an egg outside of the body and transferring the resulting embryo back into the woman. It involves several steps, including stimulating the ovaries to produce multiple eggs, retrieving them, fertilising them in a lab, and then transferring the embryos back into the uterus.
If couples decide to go down the IVF route, it is crucial to help them understand their condition and the options available.
Destino advised, "I always recommend that patients have a few different consultations with doctors and clinics to be sure they find someone they feel comfortable with because once they start treatment they need to put all their trust in their doctor."
Conditions like PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease), and endometriosis are known to affect fertility. Destino explained, "Each of these conditions affects fertility in a different way. At its core, infertility is an endocrine disorder. When a woman’s hormones or anatomy are not working properly, it causes imbalances that make conception very difficult."
Dr Nawar emphasised the importance of fertility testing to determine the origin of the fertility issue. "Begin with fertility testing to determine the origin of the fertility issue and to decide when to consider IVF. IVF may not be the first resort. Other treatments like intrauterine insemination (IUI) can be more affordable and less complicated for those who qualify."
One of the most prevalent misconceptions couples have is that IVF guarantees pregnancy, said Destino. "Although IVF dramatically increases your chances of having a baby, there is never any guarantee that it will work,” she said. “It takes an average of 3 IVFs to bring home a baby." This misunderstanding can lead to disappointment when initial attempts are unsuccessful.
Another misconception is that IVF is only for female infertility. Dr Nawar clarified, "IVF can be used for both male and female infertility. In some cases, both partners may have fertility challenges, and IVF can be a viable option to achieve pregnancy."
These misconceptions can significantly affect individuals or couples considering IVF. Destino noted, "People are often surprised that there are so many steps and variables along the way when they were expecting a very smooth and streamlined experience." This can cause unnecessary worry and hesitation, delaying treatment that could potentially help.
Despite IVF and fertility treatments becoming increasingly commonplace, there is still a stigma associated with them, according to Destino. "There is a conception that infertility is some kind of failure," she said. "Some people believe that they are supposed to procreate and that if they cannot, it’s because they have done something wrong." Discussing infertility openly can help reduce stigma and create a more supportive environment for those undergoing IVF.
