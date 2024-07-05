They decided to not renew their apartment lease in Dubai and instead spend the entire summer travelling on a self-funded trip
A new state-of-the-art cancer institute has opened in Abu Dhabi to provide patients with advanced treatments.
Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI) in Mohammed bin Zayed City offers world-class facilities across four floors. It features private chemotherapy suites, specialty clinics, a dedicated breast cancer unit, and patient-centric facilities.
Launched by Burjeel Holdings, the new centre integrates chemotherapy, immunotherapy, surgical oncology, stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), and stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT). It offers cutting-edge treatments such as targeted therapy, precision medicine, advanced surgical techniques, radiation therapy as well as AI-driven cancer diagnosis and management.
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the institute located within Burjeel Medical City and said the UAE remains committed to providing the best healthcare and medical services to all.
“Caring for cancer patients in the UAE is a top priority,” said Sheikh Nahyan, who broke the usual protocols to sit among the guests rather than in the front row seats meant for VIPs.
“The facilities hosted by the UAE, such as the BCI, reflect our dedication to providing comprehensive and innovative care for cancer patients. Their unique vision includes not only treatment but also prevention, early detection, and patient education.”
BCI is the centre of Burjeel’s cancer care network, which comprises facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Sharjah, and Dubai. Annually, the network caters to more than 5,000 oncology patients, performs more than 10,000 screenings, and conducts more than 10,000 radiotherapy sessions with the expertise of over 50 specialists.
Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings, noted the new institute will transform cancer treatment and significantly improve patient outcomes.
“We are committed to ensuring that patients receive the best possible care, supported by advanced technology and research.”
The institute is headed by leading Emirati oncologist Prof Humaid Al Shamsi, who pointed out the provision of free consultation.
“We are making a statement. We are trying to provide better care and quality experience for patients,” he said and noted that the institute integrates advanced diagnostic tools and cutting-edge treatments under one roof.
The institute incorporates advanced diagnostic capabilities through OncoHelix-CoLab to perform specialised tests locally and utilise technologies like next-generation sequencing (NGS), droplet digital PCR, and multi-colour flow cytometry. It is equipped to conduct clinical trials and translational research.
The institute will set up a medical education programme to enhance oncology education, support research, and develop residency and fellowship programmes in collaboration with local and global institutions. The institute will focus on community engagement through awareness campaigns, educational seminars, and cancer screening programmes.
John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, Omran Al Khoori, executive board member of Burjeel Holdings, Safeer Ahamed, group COO of Burjeel Holdings, Aysha Al Mahri, deputy CEO of Burjeel Medical City, and other members of the management, medical staff, cancer survivors, and their families, were present during the launch event.
