UAE: New app with diabetes care module can improve patients' glucose management

Pura, PureHealth's AI-powered app, has seen an increase in downloads, with over 140,000 users now onboard. The app offers personalised health insights and tools to help users manage their health through data-driven features.

The app’s latest addition is a diabetes care module that provides real-time glucose tracking, personalised meal plans, and integration with continuous glucose monitoring devices. This module also links to PureHealth’s Diabetes Command Centre, enabling healthcare providers to securely access patient data and manage diabetes with greater precision.

Pura is the only app in the UAE that connects diabetes patients to physical health infrastructure, making it a unique service in the region. It serves as a health companion for individuals aiming to manage their health more effectively, with the diabetes care module marking a significant development.

The rise in users reflects increasing interest among Abu Dhabi residents in using technology to monitor their health. Pura can connect to most wearable devices, allowing users to track various health metrics, including blood glucose, heart health, and sleep quality. The app also offers a “PureScore,” an evidence-based score that reflects a user's health and encourages informed decision-making.

Pura includes gamification elements such as FitCoins, which have led to more than 5.7 million FitCoins being redeemed since the app’s launch. Around 65 per cent of users have engaged in challenges within the app, many in partnership with the Active Abu Dhabi programme. These features aim to motivate healthy behaviours and offer users rewards for their efforts.

Beyond diabetes care, Pura integrates with hospitals and clinics within PureHealth's network, allowing users to access teleconsultations, in-person appointments, and a variety of healthcare services. The app also facilitates appointment bookings, follow-ups, home medicine delivery, and insurance integration.