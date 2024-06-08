UAE ministry announces abortion regulations

Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 3:22 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 4:24 PM

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) on Saturday announced the procedures and controls for cases where abortion is permitted, aimed at “preserving the pregnant woman’s life, ensuring her safety, and enhancing oversight of healthcare facilities in the country".

Abortion is permitted "under clear conditions and controls", Mohap said, adding that a committee shall be established in each health authority to thoroughly examine abortion requests.

All cases of abortion should be performed in an authorised facility by a licensed physician. The procedure should not result in any medical complications that pose a threat to the pregnant woman’s life, and the duration of pregnancy at the time of the abortion should not exceed 120 days, the ministry said in a statement.

Who will comprise the regulatory committee?

The decision on abortion requests shall be made by a dedicated committee that will be formed by Mohap or the head of an emirate’s health authority.

The committee should comprise three specialists:

An obstetrics and gynaecology specialist

A psychiatry specialist

A representative from the Public Prosecution

The committee is permitted to consult a third party with the appropriate specialty and expertise when needed.

When is abortion allowed?

Mohap clearly stipulated that “the abortion procedure is permissible if continuing the pregnancy endangers the pregnant woman’s life".

It is also allowed in the absence of any alternative way to save her life, or if the foetus’ deformation is severe, proven, and will affect the newborn’s health and life.

The case should be supported by a medical report issued by a specialised medical committee.

Several other cases of permissible abortion are allowed, provided that the gestational period at the time of the abortion procedure does not exceed 120 days.

Where can abortion be done?