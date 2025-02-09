UAE: Mental stress, long work hours leads to stomach discomfort, gut issues, doctors warn

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Doctors in the UAE are witnessing a rise in patients suffering from stomach discomfort, bloating, and gut-related issues, which they attribute to high levels of stress and anxiety. Experts warn that prolonged mental stress can disrupt digestion, trigger acid reflux, and even contribute to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

The fast-paced lifestyle, work-related pressures, and personal anxieties are being cited as major factors.

Take the case of Ahmed Al Khatib — he is active, mindful of what he eats, and disciplined in his routine. But for the past year, his stomach had been a constant source of trouble. Bloating, cramps, and unpredictable digestion — no matter what he tried — nothing seemed to help. Doctors ran tests, adjusted his diet, and prescribed medications, but the relief was always temporary.

Then, in a casual conversation with a friend, a psychologist, everything fell in place. The problem wasn’t just food. It was stress. The long work hours, the pressure of providing for his family, and the never-ending responsibilities had been slowly wearing him down, not just mentally but physically. It turned out his gut had been carrying the weight of his worries all along.

Addressing stress

“For months, I thought I had some undiagnosed food intolerance. I cut out dairy, then gluten, then even coffee… each time hoping it would fix the problem. I went to see a Gastroenterologist as well. But nothing changed.”

“But after speaking to my psychologist friend, I started addressing my stress, setting boundaries at work, taking mindful breaks, and also with some medication my stomach began to settle. I never knew the gut and mind were so connected, but now, I see it clearly. Stress was the real culprit all along,” added the Jordanian expat.

Similarly, 50-year-old, Arvind K. was visibly stressed after he was asked to leave his long-standing job, six months ago. The uncertainty of his future weighed heavily on him, leading to sleepless nights, loss of appetite, and frequent bouts of indigestion.

What he didn’t realise was that his stress wasn’t just affecting his mind, it was also taking a toll on his gut health.

“I never thought my worries about work would show up as constant stomach pain,” Arvind said. “It was like my body was reacting to my emotions in ways I didn’t expect. Doctors then explained after a few tests that there was nothing serious about my health. I was told that chronic stress disrupts the gut microbiome, leading to issues like bloating, acid reflux, and even irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).”

Common triggers

Meanwhile, medical experts stated that stress, worry, and anxiety are common triggers of stomach discomfort and other gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms, typically temporary and not severe.

However, prolonged stress and anxiety can negatively impact the digestive system, potentially leading to more serious, long-term stomach issues.

Dr Najeeb Salah Abdulrahman, specialist gastroenterologist at International Modern Hospital-Dubai, said: “Stress can trigger stomach pain and other gut issues due to the brain-gut connection, also known as the gut-brain axis. This bidirectional communication system links the central nervous system (brain) with the enteric nervous system (gut).

Dr Najeeb Salah Abdulrahman. Photo: Supplied

"When the brain perceives stress, it releases stress hormones, which can affect gut function. This can lead to symptoms such as stomach pain, bloating, diarrhoea or constipation; nausea, and may cause Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). The gut is highly sensitive to emotional and psychological stress, which can disrupt its normal functioning, leading to discomfort or exacerbating existing conditions."

“This trend is particularly noticeable in urban areas where high competition, work pressure, and fast-paced lifestyles contribute to chronic stress," he added.

Abdulrahman highlighted that a study published in Gastroenterology noted a rise in functional gastrointestinal disorders (FGIDs), such as IBS, during the Covid-19 pandemic, linking it to heightened stress and anxiety levels. "There is evidence to suggest that in about 50 per cent of individuals with psychologic disorders, GI symptoms arise first, and a new-onset mood disorder develops later, suggesting a gut-brain disorder in a subset of these patients," said, Dr Mahroos Al Rejjal, Specialist Gastroenterology, Saudi German Hospital Ajman. Dr Mahroos Al Rejjal. Photo: Supplied Holistic approach to manage stress Doctors highlighted apart from temporary medication, managing stress-related gut issues requires a holistic approach that addresses both the mind and the gut. "Practices like yoga, meditation, deep breathing exercises, and mindfulness can help reduce stress levels. Physical activity improves gut motility and reduces stress. A diet rich in fibre, probiotics (yogurt, fermented foods), and prebiotics (garlic, onions, bananas) supports gut health. Poor sleep can worsen stress and gut issues, so aim for seven to eight hours of quality sleep," added Abdulrahman.